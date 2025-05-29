Thursday, May 29, 2025
CIFF Named in Top 10 Hidden Gems

Less than 1 min.

The Coronado Island Film Festival will be held November 5-9, 2025. Badges are on sale now and the pre-sale badge price has been extended through May 31. The price will go up on June 1.

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) has been recognized in the Live Events/Festivals category of Pat Pattison’s “Hidden Gems.”

Pattison is the host of “Pat Pattison’s Best of California” and recently released his annual list of the top ten “Hidden Gems” for summer travel. It’s an annual review of the places Pattison has been to and featured on his national TV show and social media platform, “Pat Pattison’s Best of California.”

Pat and his crew, including his on-air actress daughter Liza Pattison, determined these to be “the Best of The Best” but also “Hidden Gems” that deserve to have a spotlight shined on them as they may not be known to the general traveler.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

