Helen McBride Anderson (1928-2025)

Helen McBride Anderson closed her eyes for the last time on Friday 16 May, in the arms of her loving daughter Susan and her son Gary.

Helen was a remarkable woman. She was a southern gentlewoman in the truest sense. Born in Richmond, Virginia, her soft tidewater accent lilted as she spoke. She was the third generation of her family to attend Longwood College where she obtained her teaching degree. She met and married the love of her life, her Navy husband, Chuck Anderson (USNA ’47) and happily followed him around the world, living in Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong and Iran. During those overseas assignments, Helen always took time to learn about the art, architecture, culture and religions of the countries in which she lived.

She was an academician and was never happier than when she was researching a lecture or an upcoming trip. Her literary tastes were all encompassing and her personal art library filled two rooms. She loved books and made it a habit to share hers with friends who had common interests. During her incredible 96 years, Helen’s intellect did nothing but grow. She continued multiple academic pursuits throughout her life, lecturing up until two years ago and finishing her autobiography last year. It was filled with tales of people she had met during her journey – the Dalai Lama, General Chesty Puller, Anna and Claire Chennault, the Generalissimo and Madame Chiang Kai Shek, Mother Teresa and so many more.

Her travels were legendary. She was an explorer who roamed the world when travel was expeditionary and not simply tourism. In the 1980s, after she finished a three year term as Chairman of the SDMA Asian Arts Council, she was asked by the San Diego Museum of Art to lead their travel tours to Asia. Thoroughly researching each trip and incorporating local festivals, her wide network of friends, private collectors, museum curators and museums, her boutique trips had a wide following, with many friends taking multiple trips with her. There wasn’t a country in Asia that she hadn’t visited – some many times. Her favorite was India. It was a love affair that consumed her, as she became fascinated with Indian art and Buddhism.

While living in Taiwan after the revolution, she interned for two summers at the National Palace Museum in Taipei. In Bangkok, she worked tirelessly at the National Museum of Thailand, leading study groups, acting as a docent, cataloguing the Chinese ceramic collection and coordinating museum efforts to support the archeological dig in Ban Chiang, northern Thailand. The extent of her knowledge of Asian art was astounding, her intellectual curiosity limitless, and her ability to share her knowledge was generous and fascinating.

In 2006, upon her return to Coronado after having lived in Hong Kong for three years, Helen missed the stimulation of like-minded travelers, so she created the Armchair Travel program for the Coronado Senior Center. The program remains popular today and is a lasting local legacy to Helen’s creativity. She served on the Board of Directors of the Oriental Ceramic Society of Hong Kong and was a lifetime member of the Siam Society. In San Diego, she was a 25 year member of the Wednesday Club and a long-time member of the Coronado Crown Garden Club.

Helen was full of grace, wisdom and love – a beacon from the greatest generation. She was an inspiration to all who knew her and she was dearly beloved by her family.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Susan Anderson, her son Gary Anderson and his wife Debby, granddaughter Lesley Hoisington, grandson Brian Anderson, sister Sara Collins, brother George Collins, nephew Brent Collins and his wife Kristine and son Joshua.

Interment at Fort Rosecrans will be private, but the family will hold a celebration of life later in the summer.

Submitted by the family






