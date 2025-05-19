Monday, May 19, 2025
Locally Produced Short Film, “Best in Bowl,” to Hold Casting Call on May 24

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
If you are looking to act in a mockumentary movie about Coronado’s esteemed lawn bowling competitions – then try out for a part in the original short film Best in Bowl on Saturday, May 24 from 12 noon to 2 pm in the Ruby Room at the Coronado Public Library.

Actors of all backgrounds, abilities, and ages, from teens to senior citizens, are needed for a variety of roles in this comedic take on the sport.

Currently filming on location in Coronado, the film is a collaborative effort between local filmmakers under the direction of Emmy Award winning producer, writer, and director, Tony Perri.

The movie is being produced and directed in the style of renowned filmmaker Christopher Guest (Best in Show, This is Spinal Tap) and will be submitted to film festivals across the country, including this year’s Coronado Island Film Festival.

The Coronado Public Library and Coronado Cultural Arts Commission are the executive producers for Best in Bowl.

 

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

