Chinatown May Have San Diego’s Coolest Happy Hour

While enjoying a cocktail at The Dive, Coronado’s newest rooftop venue, my date and I chatted up a lovely gentleman sitting next to us; we started talking about happy hours on the island. While he had tried quite a few, he had to admit he had not found one as good as his old standby just over the bridge. He described a pork chop that he claimed to be the best deal in town, priced at $12. His description and the price point caught my attention, and last Tuesday we rolled into Chinatown to see what all the fuss was about. Yes, San Diego has a Chinatown; it is tiny, and if you’re not looking for it, you won’t find it.

Our destination was The Whiskey House (420 Third Avenue), a spot I had been to years prior. As we bellied up to the bar, the sight of the happy hour menu immediately piqued my interest. The full page of offerings was a treasure trove, and the Pork Chop, marinated in scotch whiskey, thyme, rosemary, and garlic, served with fries for just $12, was a standout. I couldn’t resist.

As we perused the food offerings, we couldn’t start our happy hour experience without a drink. And what a deal it was! A beer for $5, with the option to add a shot for just $1. Yes, you read that right, a beer and a shot for a mere $6. My date opted for a whiskey sour at just $8. The excitement was palpable.

The pork chop was a given, but we were in it to win it, so we ordered a few different things to round things out. We landed on the Vietnamese Wings at $1.25 a piece and the Whiskey House Fish Ceviche ($8). When we flipped through the standard menu, we realized that these Happy Hour items were all roughly half off.

The pork chop was not huge, but about eight ounces, and it came with French fries. Honestly, it was one of the best pork chops I have had in ages. It was cooked perfectly, and each element of that marinade showed through. It was just marvelous. All the food was on point, and the drinks were fun and priced to sell.

After indulging in the pork chop, wings, ceviche, a basket of fries ($3), and five drinks, we were pleasantly surprised when the bill came to just $63 before tip. It was a value we hadn’t experienced in a long time, leaving us feeling thoroughly satisfied.

Happy hour is available daily from 4 to 7 pm, and as we began to leave, the place became packed with Padres fans on their way to the game.

We leaned in as it was our first time, but my next move will be a surgical strike, a term I use to describe a strategic and efficient order. I plan to order the pork chop, a beer, and a shot, all for just $18 before a generous tip.

Not only do you get a great-tasting meal at a great price, but you also get the ambiance for free. Sitting in a dimly lit watering hole, surrounded by literally thousands of bottles of some of the world’s finest whiskeys, creates a unique and cozy atmosphere just right for a relaxing evening.

Next time you are headed to the Ballpark, consider the Whiskey House, 420 Third Ave, for Happy Hour. Give me a call, and I will save you a seat. I highly recommend you experience this for yourself. You won’t be disappointed.





