Barbara Joan Sturgeon (1935-2025)

After bravely facing a three-year journey with dementia, Barbara Joan (Curtis) Sturgeon passed away with her loving family by her side in Georgetown, Texas, on May 11, 2025.

Barbara was born in Framingham, Massachusetts, on February 26, 1935, to Elmer and Myrtle Curtis. Known as “Curt” to her childhood friends, she and her family lived in Needham, Massachusetts, and spent summers in Cape Cod. She later attended Colby Junior College for Women in New Hampshire.

In 1958, Barbara married William “Bill” Sturgeon III, who was a U.S. Navy Lieutenant and pilot at the time. They moved across the country together frequently as required by Bill’s decades-long service. As an immensely loving and resolute Navy wife, Barbara stayed at home as they moved to raise and care for their two children, William Sturgeon IV and Sharon Sturgeon. Their son William was born in Annapolis, Maryland, in 1962, followed by their daughter Sharon in Oak Harbor, Washington, in 1966.

In the early ’70s, Barbara, Bill, and their two children ultimately settled as a family in Coronado, California. When her children reached their teenage years, Barbara decided to enter the workforce, spending time as a travel agent, florist, and a decade-long Nordstrom employee. After retiring, she proudly volunteered at the San Diego Airport for many years. Barbara’s gift of gab, warm and inviting personality, and pervasively fun energy made her a social butterfly who excelled in all her professional roles and as a member of her community. Furthermore, she traveled extensively throughout her life and had a wealth of connections and friendships to show for it. Barbara and Bill happily lived out their 56-year marriage in Coronado until Bill’s passing in 2015. After 50 years in Coronado, Barbara moved to Georgetown, Texas, in 2022 to be closer to her daughter.

Barbara is survived by her son, William Sturgeon IV, and his wife Jessica of Fort Lauderdale, FL; her daughter Sharon Sturgeon and her partner Kenneth Bushn of Georgetown, TX; her grandson Roberto Araiza Jr. of Dallas, TX; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jim and Nancy Carpenter of Amelia Island, FL, and four nephews.

Mom, you were always our go-to person for sharing good news, bad news, and everything in between. You were overwhelmingly celebratory of our lives’ happiest moments and our greatest accomplishments, but you were equally as ready and willing to provide your love and support in the times we needed it most. Your whole family will miss you, your affection, and your laughter, and we’ll forever cherish all the wonderful memories you helped create.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held in Coronado at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Submitted by the family





