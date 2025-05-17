Business Briefs: Locals Earn National Awards

Ecliptic Ideas wins Best of Clutch Award

Coronado-based web development agency Ecliptic Ideas has been named a 2025 Best of Clutch Award winner. The award spotlights the top digital marketing and web development agencies in the US. Ecliptic Ideas won for its work with Wine Spies‘ e-commerce platform through a redesign, mobile app, and new buying options.

This year’s competition drew hundreds of submissions from top-performing agencies on Clutch, a site that aggregates service providers in development, IT, marketing, design, and more. Agencies submitted standout client projects and advanced through public voting. Finally, they were evaluated by industry experts on design, user experience, and impact.

Coronado local chosen as Banner’s Best



A Coronado local has been recognized as one of Banner Bank’s top employees. Stephanie Dibble, vice president, senior business client manager, business client manager group, was selected for the Banner’s Best award.

“We are fortunate to have such skilled employees who share their talents at Banner Bank,” said Mark Grescovich, the bank’s president and CEO. “Their dedication to excellence is a driving force behind why Banner was again selected by Forbes as one of the 100 Best Banks in America.”

Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank that conducts business in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho.

For seventh year, Courtney Liddy is recognized nationally

UBS Wealth Management announced that Courtney Liddy, CRPC™, has been recognized on the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors nationwide, and the fourth time on the Forbes Top Women Advisors Best-in-State list.

Forbes’ rankings were compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank candidates nominated by their firms.The ninth annual ranking of Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors features 100 women who manage cumulative assets of roughly $386 billion. The full list, including Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisors, features 2,400 women who manage cumulative assets of about $3.6 trillion.





