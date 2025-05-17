Saturday, May 17, 2025
Business Briefs: Locals Earn National Awards

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Ecliptic Ideas wins Best of Clutch Award
Coronado-based web development agency Ecliptic Ideas has been named a 2025 Best of Clutch Award winner. The award spotlights the top digital marketing and web development agencies in the US. Ecliptic Ideas won for its work with Wine Spies‘ e-commerce platform through a redesign, mobile app, and new buying options.

This year’s competition drew hundreds of submissions from top-performing agencies on Clutch, a site that aggregates service providers in development, IT, marketing, design, and more. Agencies submitted standout client projects and advanced through public voting. Finally, they were evaluated by industry experts on design, user experience, and impact.
You can see the full list of winners here.

Coronado local chosen as Banner’s Best

Stephanie Dibble. Courtesy photo.

A Coronado local has been recognized as one of Banner Bank’s top employees. Stephanie Dibble, vice president, senior business client manager, business client manager group, was selected for the Banner’s Best award.

“We are fortunate to have such skilled employees who share their talents at Banner Bank,” said Mark Grescovich, the bank’s president and CEO. “Their dedication to excellence is a driving force behind why Banner was again selected by Forbes as one of the 100 Best Banks in America.”

Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank that conducts business in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho.

For seventh year, Courtney Liddy is recognized nationally
UBS Wealth Management announced that Courtney Liddy, CRPC™, has been recognized on the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors nationwide, and the fourth time on the Forbes Top Women Advisors Best-in-State list.

 

Forbes’ rankings were compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank candidates nominated by their firms.The ninth annual ranking of Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors features 100 women who manage cumulative assets of roughly $386 billion. The full list, including Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisors, features 2,400 women who manage cumulative assets of about $3.6 trillion.



Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

