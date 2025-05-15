Thursday, May 15, 2025
Coronado Unified School District Preschools Earn Top Ratings; Registration Now Open for 2025–2026

Managing Editor
CUSD Silver Strand Preschool teachers Claudeth Serrano, Kimberly Carrillo, Elizabeth Castellanos, and Adriana Alcaraz. The preschool recently received a perfect score on the San Diego Quality Preschool Initiative (SDQPI) evaluation. Registration for CUSD preschools is now open and enrollment is on a first come first served basis.

The Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) is proud to announce that its preschool programs at both Silver Strand and Village Elementary Schools have earned the highest quality rating from the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) through the San Diego Quality Preschool Initiative (SDQPI).

The SDQPI is a rigorous assessment system that evaluates early childhood education programs across the region, focusing on key indicators of educational quality and child development support.

“We are thrilled to share that both of our preschool sites have received the highest possible rating of a 5 out of 5,” said Shane Schmeichel, Director of Special Programs at CUSD. “Even more impressively, Silver Strand Preschool achieved a perfect subscore of 30 out of 30. It’s a testament to the dedication of our staff and the excellence of our programs.”

The SDQPI rating system assesses programs based on several criteria, including the promotion of positive relationships between children, educators, and families; the delivery of high-quality instruction; the use of assessments to monitor child progress; optimal group sizes and staff-to-child ratios; safe and enriching learning environments; and strong program leadership and oversight.

CUSD is now accepting preschool applications for the 2025–2026 school year. Enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis. Children born between September 2, 2021, and December 1, 2022, are eligible for enrollment. Additionally, families with children eligible for Transitional Kindergarten/TK (born between September 2, 2020, and September 1, 2021) may choose to enroll their child in preschool instead.

For more information please visit coronadopreschool.com. To register, please visit https://ca-cou.edupoint.com/PXP2_OEN_Login.aspx.

 



Coronado Unified School District

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

