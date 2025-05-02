Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Adds Local Gift Shop for Summer Fair

Daisy Ruth Gifts has been added to the lineup of vendors for the upcoming Hospital Auxiliary Summer Fair Fundraiser. The event will be held on Friday, May 9 in the Sharp Coronado Hospital Auditorium at 265 Soledad Place from 9 am to 2 pm. Two dozen small businesses will be selling their unique offerings, just in time for perfect Mother’s Day gifts. A portion of all sales will be donated to the Auxiliary.

Daisy Ruth Gifts’ owner, Katie Ruth, is thrilled to be a first-time supporter. Her shop is in the Silver Strand Plaza at 600 Palm Avenue in Imperial Beach. She has been delighting shoppers from Coronado and Imperial Beach since 2021. Her booth at the fundraiser will include perfect Mother’s Day gifts, as well as perennial favorites for all occasions. For lovers of the local flamingos Floyd and Flo, Katie offers everything from earrings, to hand towels, to pillows and more with their pink images.

Original art, clothing, handmade accessories, charcuterie boards, bottle carriers, housewares, cloth carry bags, leather bags, handmade greeting cards, jewelry, hostess gifts, and freshly made pastries and jams will be available. Pampered Chef will be displaying their amazing range of cooking tools. Nono Jose, a popular food truck vendor, will be on site featuring their wonderful empanadas.

The Auxiliary’s Quilt and Afghan Committee will be selling lap quilts and other handmade textile creations. Approximately 80 items are made each year and then donated to clients at the Villa or in hospice care. The Holiday and Summer Fairs are the only time they are available for sale. 100% of their sale price is donated to the Auxiliary.

While parking in this area is tight, as a reminder, there is a drop off zone on Soledad Place for shoppers with mobility issues. On street parking is usually available within a block or two, as well as near Tidelands Park.

Since 1958, the dedicated volunteers of the nonprofit Coronado Hospital Auxiliary have been supporting our local hospital with service and fundraising. Most of the funds raised at this event will be directed to the Auxiliary’s pledge in support of the Emergency Room construction project. Additionally, donated monies support the Lobby Cookie program and the free snack cart for hospital employees.

For more information regarding the Summer Fair Fundraiser, contact the Event Chair, Gloria Aberasturi, at 619-402-0402.

