Coronado Crime Report: Assault with a Deadly Weapon over Flower Planter Confrontation, Public Intoxication

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers April 19 to April 25.

Arrests:

Public intoxication

April 20: A 36-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for battery, a crime that carries a potential penalty of up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Assault with a deadly weapon

April 21: A 33-year-old man was observed standing in a flower planter in front of a home near a bus stop on 4th Street. A resident approached the man and asked him to step out of the planter and wait for the bus on the sidewalk, which the man ignored.

The resident asked again, and the subject pulled a folding knife from his pocket, opened it, and made threatening, jabbing motions toward the resident, according to a Facebook post from the Coronado Police Department. The subject then boarded a bus. Coronado police worked with the Metropolitan Transit System to track the bus’s location, and he was arrested as he disembarked the bus in San Diego.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, along with misdemeanor charges for exhibiting a deadly weapon. The former charge carries a possible sentence of two to four years in prison or county jail and a fine of up to $10,000. The misdemeanor charge carries a possible penalty of 30 days to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Public intoxication

April 21: A 47-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for being under the influence of drugs or alcohol and in a state that presents a danger to one’s self or others or obstructs use of a public street or walkway. The charge carries a possible penalty of six months in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.

DUI

April 22: A 40-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for a first-time DUI offense, which carries possible penalties of 48 hours to six months in jail; a fine of $390-$1,000; license suspension; and completion of a DUI education program.

Public intoxication

April 22: A 46-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Outstanding misdemeanor warrant

April 24: A 58-year-old woman was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and referred to an outside agency.

Outstanding misdemeanor warrant

April 24: A 46-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and referred to an outside agency.

Incidents reported:

April 19

Drunk in public

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

Trespassing

Noise disturbance

General disturbance

Welfare check (2 incidents)

April 20

Reckless driving

Drunk in public

Traffic accident, no injuries

Traffic accident, unknown injuries

April 21

Drunk in public

Burglary report

Hit and run, no injuries (3 incidents)

Stolen vehicle recovery

Harassing/threatening phone calls

Assault with a deadly weapon

Traffic accident, no injuries

Reckless driving

Welfare check

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

General disturbance

April 22

DUI

Drunk in public

Throwing objects at a moving vehicle

Reckless driving

Welfare check (2 incidents)

April 23

Stolen vehicle report

Hit and run, no injuries

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Petty theft report

Battery

Grand theft report

Welfare check

Noise disturbance

Traffic accident, unknown injuries

General disturbance

April 24

Temporary restraining order violation

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Vandalism report

Grand theft report (2 incidents)

Burglary report

Forgery/fraud report

Hit and run, no injuries

Suspicious vehicle

Reckless driving

April 25

Harassing/threatening phone calls

Identity theft report

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Hit and run, no injuries

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Vandalism report

Reckless driving

Domestic violence

Traffic accident, minor injuries (2 incidents)

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Petty theft

Stolen vehicle report

Suspicious vehicle





