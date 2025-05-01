Coronado Crime Report: Assault with a Deadly Weapon over Flower Planter Confrontation, Public Intoxication

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers April 19 to April 25.
Arrests:
Public intoxication
April 20: A 36-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for battery, a crime that carries a potential penalty of up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Assault with a deadly weapon
April 21: A 33-year-old man was observed standing in a flower planter in front of a home near a bus stop on 4th Street. A resident approached the man and asked him to step out of the planter and wait for the bus on the sidewalk, which the man ignored.
The resident asked again, and the subject pulled a folding knife from his pocket, opened it, and made threatening, jabbing motions toward the resident, according to a Facebook post from the Coronado Police Department. The subject then boarded a bus. Coronado police worked with the Metropolitan Transit System to track the bus’s location, and he was arrested as he disembarked the bus in San Diego.
He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, along with misdemeanor charges for exhibiting a deadly weapon. The former charge carries a possible sentence of two to four years in prison or county jail and a fine of up to $10,000. The misdemeanor charge carries a possible penalty of 30 days to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Public intoxication
April 21: A 47-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for being under the influence of drugs or alcohol and in a state that presents a danger to one’s self or others or obstructs use of a public street or walkway. The charge carries a possible penalty of six months in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.
DUI
April 22: A 40-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for a first-time DUI offense, which carries possible penalties of 48 hours to six months in jail; a fine of $390-$1,000; license suspension; and completion of a DUI education program.
Public intoxication
April 22: A 46-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Outstanding misdemeanor warrant
April 24: A 58-year-old woman was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and referred to an outside agency.
Outstanding misdemeanor warrant
April 24: A 46-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and referred to an outside agency.
Incidents reported:
April 19
- Drunk in public
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Trespassing
- Noise disturbance
- General disturbance
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
April 20
- Reckless driving
- Drunk in public
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
April 21
- Drunk in public
- Burglary report
- Hit and run, no injuries (3 incidents)
- Stolen vehicle recovery
- Harassing/threatening phone calls
- Assault with a deadly weapon
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Reckless driving
- Welfare check
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- General disturbance
April 22
- DUI
- Drunk in public
- Throwing objects at a moving vehicle
- Reckless driving
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
April 23
- Stolen vehicle report
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Petty theft report
- Battery
- Grand theft report
- Welfare check
- Noise disturbance
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
- General disturbance
April 24
- Temporary restraining order violation
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Vandalism report
- Grand theft report (2 incidents)
- Burglary report
- Forgery/fraud report
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Suspicious vehicle
- Reckless driving
April 25
- Harassing/threatening phone calls
- Identity theft report
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Vandalism report
- Reckless driving
- Domestic violence
- Traffic accident, minor injuries (2 incidents)
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Petty theft
- Stolen vehicle report
- Suspicious vehicle