Attention Coronado Beer Lovers, Bock and Biersal are New in South Park

Clyde Van Arsdall
Welcome to Bock in South Park

From Beer Club to Mug Club, there is no shortage of beer lovers here on the Island. If you love good beer, I have great news. The old Hamilton’s, once a craft beer destination in South Park, is now Bock.

Biersal, German street food offered at Bock.

Bock, a one-of-a-kind German-themed beer hall, is a new venture by my good friends at Bottlecraft. Bock has joined forces with Biersal, offering delectable German street food that is, to put it simply, Wunderbar! The killer beer lineup is a must-try, but don’t miss out on the fantastic food options.

AJ one of the many wonderful crew members at Bock.

The tap list at Bock is a delightful blend of traditional German beers and local craft brews. If you’re a fan of hops, you’re in for a treat. The glassware adds a fun and authentic touch. Have you ever sipped beer from a boot? If not, you’re in for a unique experience. 

How fun is this? You won’t see these any where else around town.

During a recent Sunday visit to Bock with my Barrel Club mate, Charlie Ware, we savored Biersal’s proper schnitzel plate with all the trimmings. The meal, which included potato salad, braised red cabbage, and mushroom gravy, was an eye full. The Currywurst and the Bratwurst were tempting, but I’m determined to explore the entire außer sicht menu, “I’ll be back.” Are you starting to crave some German cuisine yet? 

The schnitzel plate served on Sundays at Bock.

First things first, we came for the beer. Our first pull was a mug of Bock’s own Maibock; the house beers are all brewed by Doug Hasker, a true legend in the San Diego beer scene. I was introduced to Doug by a good friend and Beer Geek Ken Clay. The presence of both Ken and Doug at Bock’s launch party let me know that Bock was going to be special, and it already is. 

Charlie Ware and I schnitzeled, at Bock.

Mug in hand, we ordered our Schnitzel plate, which we planned to share between us. Biersal offers a choice of chicken or pork schnitzel; we chose the pork as it felt more authentic. When our food arrived, we decided to get into the swing of things, so we ordered a couple of boots of the house Helles Bock and tucked into them. Das Boot (English slang), or a bierstiefel in German, is a traditional German glass shaped like a boot, typically containing a liter of beer. There is a trick to drinking one of these boots; as you get about halfway through, there is a potential for mishap, but I won’t ruin the surprise. Learning the trick is half the fun. 

Two boots of Helles beer.

It was clear to me once we had a few beers under our belt that a half-schnitzel plate wouldn’t suffice, so we ordered the Bavarian-style pretzel, served with house-made Obadtza (Bavarian Beer Cheese) and bierhalle mustard. We also couldn’t resist the Landjäger, German for “land hunter,” a traditional hiking snack made from pork and beef that has been dried and cured. It resembles a mini sausage or a high-end, handcrafted Slim Jim. You must “snap into” a few of these with your German beers.

Ian at the helm of Bock in South Park.

The Padres were on TV, threatening to make a comeback against the Rays, so we  decided to stay and ordered the fries with house seasoning, curry ketchup, and jalapeno lime aioli. That curry ketchup is a game changer, and if you like it, I bet you will, they sell bottles of it to go at the Biersal food window.  

At this point, we needed something to settle our stomachs, so the pro move was to order an Underberg, which we did. If you are unfamiliar with Underberg, it is a German digestive that comes in a small, distinctive bottle, about the size of a miniature bottle of liquor you would receive on an airplane. Underberg is an herbal bitter made up of herbs from 43 countries, then aged in Slovenian Oak barrels. It’s a traditional way to end a hearty German meal, surprising your palate while settling your stomach. 

Underberg curiously strong digestive.

The Padres scored their first run in 30 innings but ultimately lost the game. We ordered an Italian pilsner and an Uber. The journey to Bock is a short 14 minutes, and it’s well worth the effort. Bock’s South Park neighborhood is charming, with several other fun businesses to explore. If you have a wine enthusiast in your crew, they’ll find some fun wines curated by Bock’s friends at Vino Carta. The one that caught my eye was the Blaufrankisch, an “uber-cool Austrian red” available by the bottle. There is something for everyone at Bock, lederhosen optional. 

Thanks to the crew that served us, Bierzapfers (beer tappers) AJ and Garret, and to the Zeremonienmeister (master of ceremonies), Ian, who, before Bock, was the man behind the magic at Bottlecraft in Little Italy. I hope to see you there.  

Ken Clay, Ian (manager at Bock) and myself, Launch party at Bock in South Park.

Bock is open Monday through Thursday from 3 to 11 pm, with a killer happy hour from 3 to 5 pm. Friday and Saturday, they are open from noon to midnight, and on Sunday from noon to 11 pm. If you plan to order the schnitzel on Sunday, arrive early, as it tends to sell out quickly. 

 



Clyde Van Arsdall
Clyde is a trained chef that has worked in hospitality for nearly 40 years. In addition to cooking, he is a freelance food writer and storyteller. Clyde is a third-generation Coronado local, CHS graduate, and father of three. He also owns and operates Olive Avenue Supper Club, a boutique catering company specializing in culinary experiences.

