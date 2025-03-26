Thursday, March 27, 2025
Community NewsPeople

Holiday House Brings Smiles All Year

4 min.
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
This is just one vignette of Golsa’s many Easter decorations outside of 1119 Third Street. Check out the rest when you walk or drive by.

Finding joy in making others happy is the love language of Coronado resident Golsa Brydges. Even if you don’t know her by sight, you have no doubt seen and enjoyed her festively decorated home at 1119 Third Street as you come onto the island.

Originally from Persia, she and her family moved to the U.S., via Switzerland, when she was just nine years old. Her love of holiday decorating came from seeing a Girl Scout mom when she was growing up who was obsessed with the holidays. Since it was all new to her, she fully embraced it to make the holidays magical for her children.

Golsa grew up in La Jolla, and her husband Brooks grew up in Coronado and graduated from CHS in 1987. They always knew they would move to Coronado to raise their family and made that dream a reality six years ago. They got married at The Del on the Windsor Lawn, and enjoy living in the community. “I adore how people care and look out for each other,” notes Golsa. “I love that my three kids can ride their bikes to school and feel safe here.”

If you think the outside of the house is overflowing with celebratory decorations, Golsa shares that the inside has even more holiday décor for all seasons. For the most part, she decorates the outside of the house by herself, but her kids help with the inside.

Halloween is the biggest holiday for decorations.

When asked where she gets her inspiration and décor items, she shares that she is constantly on the lookout for themes and then shops at a variety of stores and online. Last Halloween, you may remember the Wizard of Oz theme, showcasing the Emerald City and tying into the Wicked movie release. She won’t share details yet, but she promises that this year’s Halloween theme will be even more elaborate and worth waiting for.

What about storage? Because of the damage from the elements and lots of inspired, innovative ideas, she mostly uses new decorations each year to create her extravagant visions.

There is always something festive in front of her home to bring a smile to passersby, and that is because she celebrates Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day (because she is obsessed with The Golden Girls), Fourth of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Set-up generally takes two days, but in the case of last Halloween, it took her two weeks to execute the intricate design. “I usually place the decorations and then step back and see what’s missing,” she comments.

Last week, after she set up her colorful flower-inspired Easter theme, she decided it needed 100 more eggs and promptly placed an order so she could add them to the display. One year, she set up a Christmas tree outside with real (edible) candy canes. It was so popular that she had to restock the candy canes every three days. She is grateful that her displays have mostly been immune to theft, with only one ceramic Santa stolen.

For Mother’s Day, Golsa showcased “A Dozen Red Roses” from her favorite show “The Golden Girls.”

“I love bringing people together to make memories, so I host Easter, Christmas, and Halloween parties for my family and friends each year. The family can also be seen zipping around town on their decorated golf cart.

The Brydges take family photos as one of their holiday traditions.

A busy mom, wife, runner, and twin, she also works at the Coronado Tennis Center, helps at her family’s Bandar Restaurant in the San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, and juggles her kids’ sports and school schedules. She shares that she’s obsessed with traditions and plans a host of activities for the family to do each year, from picking out ornaments, taking pumpkin patch photos, and even cutting down their Christmas tree.

Even their golf cart is decked out for the Fourth of July!

“It’s fun because sometimes people, both locals and commuters, leave notes telling how much our holiday displays brighten their days,” she says. As they are currently looking for a new home, she emphasized to her husband that it must be in a visible area, so her decorations can continue to make people happy. What started out as a way to make the most out of the holidays for her kids has turned into a year-round hobby, as she embraces her creative flair, bringing smiles and joy to the community.

The Brydges’ house is sure to bring a smile as you drive by on Third Street. 2023 Photo: Google Maps

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy: South-of-the-Border Wine Tasting in Guadalupe Valley

People

The Go Abroad Pod: Breaking Barriers to Study Abroad

Business

Coronado Job Fair Returns at Crucial Time

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Mar. 13-19, 2025

Education

Suspension Rates Up for Coronado Middle School; Discipline Action Guide Outlines Steps for Behavior Interventions

Business

New Beginnings: Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for The Bower and Dive

MORE FROM AUTHOR

History

Candy, Coronado, and a 50-Year-Old Cold Case

Business

Villa Nueva is So Much More Than a Bakery

Business

Discover Coronado’s Speakeasy-Style Coffee Shop at Heave Ho Coffee Co

Business

The Bower Coronado to Debut with Retro Neon Signs and Elevated Hospitality

Community News

CCAT: It’s Never Too Early to be Prepared for an Emergency

People

A New Glimpse Into WWII: “The Girls of the Glimmer Factory”

More Local News

Bridgeworthy: South-of-the-Border Wine Tasting in Guadalupe Valley

Bridgeworthy

The Go Abroad Pod: Breaking Barriers to Study Abroad

People

Coronado Job Fair Returns at Crucial Time

Business

Suspension Rates Up for Coronado Middle School; Discipline Action Guide Outlines Steps for Behavior Interventions

Education

New Beginnings: Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for The Bower and Dive

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Crime Report: Public Intoxication, Forgery, Fraud