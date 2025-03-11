Coronado’s Katleen Dugas Turns Chairs on “The Voice France” (video)

Coronado’s own Katleen Dugas turned heads, and turned chairs, on Saturday night’s episode of “The Voice France,” where she competed with her performance of “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa, and Pink.

Katleen, a 30-year-old French-American artist, was born and raised in Coronado and has had a rich musical journey. She has performed with various groups at prestigious events, including for Disney, and her voice and compositions can be heard in commercials (Apple – Doodle ipad) and TV series, including The Young and the Restless.

Brad Willis has this story:

You can watch Katleen’s full performance here:





