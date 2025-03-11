Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Coronado’s Katleen Dugas Turns Chairs on “The Voice France” (video)

Less than 1 min.
Brad Willis
Brad Willis

Coronado’s own Katleen Dugas turned heads, and turned chairs, on Saturday night’s episode of “The Voice France,” where she competed with her performance of “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa, and Pink.

Katleen, a 30-year-old French-American artist, was born and raised in Coronado and has had a rich musical journey.  She has performed with various groups at prestigious events, including for Disney, and her voice and compositions can be heard in commercials (Apple – Doodle ipad) and TV series, including The Young and the Restless.

Brad Willis has this story:

You can watch Katleen’s full performance here:

 



Brad Willis
Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is a longtime Coronado resident who has also served as Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected].

