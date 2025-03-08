Saturday, March 8, 2025
Coronado FOCUS Volunteers Find Fulfillment Through Service

Jeannie Groeneveld
Coronado residents Connie Kocherga, Heidi Iversen, Jeannie Groeneveld, Mina Kawage and Anita Lorr, (L to R) surround Youth Assistance Coalition Founder and Executive Director Heather Lezon (in blue).

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) is a local, all-volunteer charity that was started by a group of passionate and highly motivated women in the Coronado Cays in 1982. Since then, it has grown to include men and women from all over San Diego County and beyond, with the common goal of improving the lives of children and teens in need. FOCUS supports many local charities by providing volunteers, purchasing or preparing goods and offering needed services.

On March 5, Coronado FOCUS volunteers prepared and served dinner for homeless and at-risk youth at the Youth Assistance Coalition (YAC) site in San Diego.

YAC volunteers served the food provided by FOCUS while the FOCUS members received a tour.

The YAC event is just one of the opportunities FOCUS volunteers have to serve their community. FOCUS member Carla Bacon shared, “FOCUS has been serving homeless youth in San Diego at Youth Assistance Coalition for many years now. These children appreciate the time we spend preparing each different meal. I have been the recipient of a number of heartfelt hugs at the end of the night. FOCUS members have brought homemade chili, barbecued steak, pulled pork sandwiches and other dishes that are beyond pizza and fried chicken. These young adults are a joy to sit down and talk to. The attempt to ‘walk a mile in their shoes’ is heart breaking and yet joyful at the same time.”

Heather Lezon talks about the YAC Clothing Closet as well as their laundry facility and learning center that give struggling youth and young adults a boost.

YAC provides meals six days a week to struggling youth between the ages of 14 and 24. They also offer support services, mentorship, empowerment and opportunities to work their way out of difficult life situations through programs and partnerships with other community service organizations.

Heather Lezon, the founder and executive director at YAC, gave the FOCUS volunteers an informational tour of the facility and answered questions about the organization. “We are open from 5 to 8 pm for dinner, Sunday through Friday, and while the kids are here we try to build relationships and trust… and we try to determine how we can help them, whether it is helping them get their birth certificate, or IDs that they need to apply for jobs or just offering a friend or an ear.”

Heidi Iversen is a member of the FOCUS Board and coordinated the YAC volunteer opportunity. “I’m involved with FOCUS because building community where you live makes life better for everyone,” Iversen said. “Volunteering with friends at YAC is especially meaningful—it’s a win-win. We get to help, and these kids get the support they deserve. Heather has created something truly special—a place where homeless youth can find a sense of home.”

Coronado resident Mina Kawage helped prepare and serve the meal, and she shared how much she enjoyed the experience. “It was amazing and so organized and well run. These kids have so much potential, they were polite, engaging and sweet and they appreciated the dinner we provided. It was very nice to be able to talk with them about their day; these kids don’t get to go home and have a parent ask them those questions.” Kawage left the evening realizing that she wanted to do more. “They make it so easy to donate your time, it is right over the bridge and they only want what you can provide. I  think this experience is going to be a great motivator for my spring cleaning, I want to clean out my closets to give to those kids in need.”

Heather with one of her “kids” who started as a recipient of their services and now volunteers to help others.

During the tour of the facilities, Lezon said, “Every kid has individual needs and we try to support them by offering resume building, cooking classes, tutoring for college classes or mental health help… when needed, we help place them in shelters… we want to provide a place that makes them feel safe.” When asked how and why she go involved, Heather said, “I found my purpose helping these kids. I started volunteering years ago with an organization but I had a different vision and I started my own thing, first out of the back of my car then it grew to my garage and now we have this facility.”

The facility has a welcoming vibe that appeals to young people. The volunteers that work at YAC genuinely love spending time with the youth in need. The Coronado volunteers were all inspired and impressed by YAC, their mission, their leadership and all the good they do for San Diego Youth.

Screenshot from FOCUS website of causes they support.

FOCUS has a number of local charities they work with to support their mission of serving San Diego youth in need. Peggy Duncan, President of the Board for FOCUS, said, “FOCUS is a unique organization in the way it is structured, we want our members to be involved but we don’t have any fixed requirements, rather it is whatever moves you… we are a small local charity, not national, so we are able to fill requests relatively quickly.” This year FOCUS is partnering with Feed San Diego to feed 100 families with children going to Harborside Elementary School. Twice a month they will distribute 23 pounds of produce and staples to Harborside families.

FOCUS raises money through membership dues and two annual fundraisers. The biggest fundraiser is the FOCUS Annual Gala that has a “Speakeasy” theme this year and will take place on August 2 on the USS Midway. Duncan said they are always looking for new members who want to be a part of a community of like-minded, service oriented individuals who can connect and have fun while giving back. For more information, visit the FOCUS website.

 

 



Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

