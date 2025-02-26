Time to Give & Win Big at the CSF Day of Giving – Feb. 27

What do a brand-new e-Bike from Holland’s, an indulgent spa day at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort, a luxurious stay at the Coronado Island Marriott and a mystery prize from the Hotel Del all have in common? They are the amazing prizes up for grabs at the Coronado Schools Foundation’s Day on Giving! Mark your calendar for February 27, when you have the chance to win big all while supporting our schools in a big way!

Please join CSF this Thursday in support of CUSD schools and students with your donation.

This fundraising event aims to secure funding to ensure CUSD students have continued access to enriching classes across STEM and the ARTS in grades K-12.

Time your donation throughout the day for the prize you’d most like to win, plus there will be exciting challenges and additional prizes all day long! Challenges include being the first, 100th and 200th donor of the day, being the first donor to give $500, $1000 and $2,500 and more. The challenge prizes include gift cards to Better Buzz Coffee, a new surfboard from Emerald City Surf Shop, a Basic Burn bonfire from the Bonfire Bros, a print from Orange & Park, a gift package from Sea la Vie and more!

Time Your Gift for the Prize You Want to Win!

Donate between 9am-12pm and be entered to win a two-night stay at the Coronado Marriott

Donate between 12pm-3pm and be entered to win an indulgent spa day for two including lunch at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort

Donate between 3pm-6pm and be entered to win a mystery prize from the Hotel del Coronado

Donate between 6pm-9pm and be entered to win a new e-Bike from Holland’s, perfect for on-island commuting in the most stylish eco-friendly way

You pick the prize you want and every $100 you donate is an entry to that prize. For example, $1,000 qualifies you for 10 entries to win the e-Bike. You don’t have to wait until Thursday – donations that come in before Feb. 27 can choose to be entered to win the prize of their choice.

CSF business partners and sponsors have returned to support, many of whom have their own kids (and grandkids) who attend the schools here.

“We are proud to support Coronado families in the way that they support us all year long,” said Marco Zannoni from Garage Buona Forchetta, one of the event’s main sponsors.

Other sponsors include the Hotel del Coronado, Mullins Orthodontics, Dr. Stephen Dao of Coronado Family Dental, Kory Kavanewsky of CMG Home Loans, Nichols Design Build, Spiro’s Greek Café, Coronado Island Marriott, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, The Henry, Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Emerald City, Clayton’s Bistro, IB Pet, Facilitron, Clayton’s Diner and Coastal Carts.

Together, we can ensure that every student has access to the classes they love and the opportunities they deserve. When you donate, you’re not just giving money—you’re investing in the future of our kids and our community. Let’s make sure every child has access to high-quality education, no matter the funding challenges we face.

Donate today at csfkids.org and be part of something BIG!





