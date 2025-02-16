Sunday, February 16, 2025
City of Coronado

City of Coronado Opens Mini-Grant Applications for FY 2025-26 Community Grant Program

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The City of Coronado will begin accepting mini-grant applications from local nonprofit organizations starting February 14 as part of its updated FY 2025-26 Community Grant Program process. The mini-grant process provides funding of up to $15,000 for eligible nonprofit organizations to support one-time programs or events that benefit the Coronado community.

On February 4, 2025, the City Council approved one-time updates to the Community Grant process to improve efficiency, reduce administrative burdens, and streamline funding distributions for FY 2025-26. As part of this effort, the City will accept mini-grant applications from February 14 through April 15.

The Coronado Community Grant Program was developed to strengthen Coronado’s sense of community by enhancing Economic Development, Social Services, Arts and Culture, and Community Pride/Sense of Place. Local nonprofits are granted funding to administer services, events, and activities that benefit the Coronado community. Last year, the City Council awarded $1,075,000 in community grant funding to 33 programs across 23 nonprofit organizations.

Starting February 14, interested nonprofit organizations can email Kelli Maples at [email protected] to request a link to apply. Final funding decisions will be made by the City Council at its June 17, 2025, meeting.

For more information, visit the City’s website or contact Kelli Maples at [email protected].

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Coronado Faces New Lawsuit Over Trees Slated for Removal near the Library

City of Coronado

Many Community Grants Will Be Recommended for Automatic Renewal This Year, But Council Can Still Adjust

City of Coronado

Council Moves Forward to Declare Tijuana Sewage Crisis an Emergency

City of Coronado

Council Will Reconsider Declaring Tijuana Sewage Crisis an Emergency

City of Coronado

Kelly Purvis Appointed as City Council Member

City of Coronado

Ten Candidates Apply for Open City Council Seat

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Education

Coronado High’s Kristen Ereno Named 2025 School Counselor Advocate of the Year

Military

USS Theodore Roosevelt Community Outreach Beach Cleanup

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Joseph “Joe” Rizza

Education

The 2025 CIFF Student Classic Film Series: WWII – The War That Shaped Our World

Community News

Camp Able Holds Benefit Night at Cays Yacht Club

More Local News

DOD Report Recommends Relocating SEALs Training When Water is Contaminated

Military

Two Rescued After Navy Jet Crashes Into San Diego Bay

Military

Hotel del Coronado: Countdown to Final Embellishments

Community News

Coronado Robotics Student is Breaking Barriers for the Visually Impaired

Education

Navy’s Delta Beach Cleaned Up by Over 100 Volunteers

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

“Daydream Hotel,” Coronado Student-Produced Film Available to View