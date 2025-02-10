Spice Up Your Evenings with Salsa Lessons

Get ready to move and groove with Salsa Dance Lessons at the John D. Spreckels Center. This fun and social class runs every Tuesday from March 4 to March 25, from 6 to 7 PM and is perfect for both beginners and those looking to refine their moves.

Learn easy-to-follow salsa steps that you can use at parties, social gatherings, and real-world dance settings. No partner? No problem! Partners are encouraged but not required. This is a great opportunity to stay active, meet new people, and boost your confidence on the dance floor.

Sign up today and let’s dance! The fee is $68 for Coronado residents and $78 for nonresidents. For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.





