Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Yeahboys TV Releases Surf Film: North West Nectar (Video)

Yeahboys TV started at Coronado High School from the learned skills of KCMS and published multiple videos to share the joy of surfing and the adventures in between swells.

Yeahboys TV creates and publishes digital surf content. Simply put, they are surfers filming surfers. Launched in 2020 as something to do while some members were injured, Yeahboys TV started publishing surf edits and found an audience of surfers and adventure-seeking viewers.

Their most recent short film, “North West Nectar,” has been released and follows their road trip adventures trekking the dusty roads and surfing the remote waves of Western Australia. Their previous short film, “Bin Ya Phone” has already racked up over 45,000 views.

Yeahboys TV crew.

On Phillip Island, Australia, Luke was quickly surrounded by a frothing group of surfers eager to produce and participate in surf edits for Yeahboys TV. There he became fast friends with Isaac Ringrose and they now run Yeahboys TV side by side. The crew grew to over 10 members in just a few months. No longer just a school side hustle, Yeahboys TV has evolved into a small business venture, producing surf content monthly and sharing the stoke with surfers around the world. Sponsors include Stoke Bites and LM Scaffolding.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

