Camp Able Holds Benefit Night at Cays Yacht Club

On Saturday night Camp Able at Coronado held their annual benefit dinner – “Sail into Summer” – at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club. San Diego Padres color commentator Mark “Mud” Grant emceed the event. Their annual benefit dinner is an important yearly event. Not only do the funds raised help with the operation costs, it also provides funding for low-income families so that no camper is turned away.

Guests participated in a silent and live auction while enjoying live entertainment. Camp Able’s Director Jenelle Nettles shared, I was extremely happy to see so many new supporters from Coronado attend Saturday’s benefit night. It’s important for us to have the support from our local community so we can continue to grow. I’m thankful for all the support we received from our donors Saturday night!” This year marks Camp Able’s 44th year based in Coronado serving the disabled community.

Camp Able at Coronado is a service project operated under the San Diego State University Research Foundation and the Campanile Foundation with a 501(c)(3). Camp Able provides a beach-based, aquatic day camp that operates each summer at the Crown Cove Aquatic Center at Silver Strand State Beach. Camp Able’s program includes daily activities of sailing, canoeing, swimming, boogie-boarding, water play, crafts, singing, games, and campfires. Designed to accommodate children and adults with a wide range of disabilities, the program is seen as an all-inclusive experience for agencies supporting the disabled community throughout San Diego County.

In addition to Camp Able’s annual summer camp, they have recently partnered with the Coronado Community Foundation to create Camp Able’s Exceptional Families Program. The Exceptional Families Program provides year-round, no-cost enrichment events for ALL ages and ALL abilities. Monthly local activities and events are for both the caregivers, as well as the special needs family members. The whole family can engage in fun-filled and enriching activities throughout the year.

For more information or if you would like to make a charitable donation to Camp Able, please visit campableatcoronado.org.

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

