Calling All Artists: Apply for the 4th Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival

The Coronado Art & Wine Festival has announced the open call for artists to participate in its 4th annual event on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 12 to 5pm. The free, family-friendly festival will take place in the heart of the Coronado Village, offering a celebration of art, fine wine, live music, student performances and interactive family activities.

Professional, student, and amateur artists are encouraged to submit their original, family-friendly works in a variety of mediums. Applications can be submitted through ZAPP, with all entries due by February 28, 2025. Artists will need to include a biography, photos of their artwork, and a booth photo. Accepted artists will be notified by March 18 and must submit their booth fees by April 11.

The festival will take place regardless of weather, and artists should be prepared to have their tents and exhibits fully set up by noon. The event’s primary focus is on the celebration of art, and all artwork displayed must meet the criteria of being original and family-friendly.

The Coronado Art & Wine Festival, a joint collaborative event put on by the Coronado Schools Foundation and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, is an exciting event for all ages with an interactive youth area, Kid-Artopia, offering a range of family-friendly activities. Last year, the event attracted more than 12,000 attendees, with an even larger turnout expected this year. Proceeds from the festival benefit STEM & Arts programs at all four public schools in Coronado.

For more information and to submit an application, please visit the event page on ZAPP.

www.CoronadoArtandWineFestival.com





