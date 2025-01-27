Jordan Marks to Speak at MOAA Dinner Meeting

The Silver Strand Chapter of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its next dinner and program on 10 February 2025 in the Coronado Yacht Club. This will be a joint meeting with the Coronado Council Navy League. The meeting will begin with a social hour at 5:30 PM followed by dinner; and the guest speaker will be Jordan Marks, who is the San Diego County Assessor. MOAA members are requested to contact Rob Bayer at 619-251-2946 to make a reservations.

Jordan Marks serves as the San Diego Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk. Prior to working at the Assessor’s office, Jordan was appointed by Governor Jerry Brown as an attorney at the state agency responsible for overseeing and auditing County Assessors.

Jordan is a graduate from the University of San Diego (USD) Cybersecurity Executive Certificate Program and is skilled at protecting taxpayers’ sensitive property records, birth, death, and marriage certificates from cyber criminals. He graduated from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and is a licensed attorney in the State of California.

Jordan is married with a son, and they reside in the SDSU College Area. Jordan is active in the community serving on the USS Midway Museum, OASIS Senior Continuing Education Center Advisory Board, the North County Small Business Development Center Advisory Board and the United States Coast Guard City of San Diego Committee. He supports the San Diego Humane Society, and most recently served as a Board Member on the San Diego County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.





