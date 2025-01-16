7th Annual Naval History Symposium of the Western Naval History Association Onboard USS Midway Museum

The Western Naval History Association will hold its 2025 naval history symposium on Saturday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb. 2 onboard the USS Midway Museum on the waterfront in San Diego. The program runs from 8:45 am to 4:15 pm each day and includes presentations, workshops and roundtable debates.

The symposium is open to the public, and the fee to attend is $60, which includes coffee service and lunch on both days (there’s no better deal than that). Attendance is included as a benefit of paid membership and the fee will include membership.

Presenters include: Richard Frank, Ed Offley, David Winkler, Parks Stephenson, Leonard Heinz, Carla Rahn Phillips, Thomas Snyder, Brian Walter, Hal Friedman, and Jon Parshall – all of them noted authors of books on naval history.

Topics include:

USS Scorpion’s fate – structural failure, ‘hot torpedo’ or Soviet submarine attack?

Diving on warship wrecks

The Juan Carrillo Controversy and the Spanish Exploration of San Diego Bay

Radar in World War II Pacific night battles

Vietnam War retrospective

Collecting naval postal covers

Other subjects include naval hospitals, naval logistics in WWII, the creation of historical documentation, and more to be announced. For more details, see this PDF flyer.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to mingle with people who care about naval history, who teach it, who write it, and a few who have created it.

Participants must register in advance online at www.wnha.net or via email to [email protected]. The membership/attendance fee can be paid via PayPal at the www.wnha.net site or mail a check care of Vincent O’Hara at 631 E. J St, Chula Vista, CA 91910. If assistance is required please email [email protected].

The Western Naval History association is an volunteer IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit headquartered in San Diego.





