Thursday, January 16, 2025
Military

7th Annual Naval History Symposium of the Western Naval History Association Onboard USS Midway Museum

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Western Naval History Association will hold its 2025 naval history symposium on Saturday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb. 2 onboard the USS Midway Museum on the waterfront in San Diego. The program runs from 8:45 am to 4:15 pm each day and includes presentations, workshops and roundtable debates.

The symposium is open to the public, and the fee to attend is $60, which includes coffee service and lunch on both days (there’s no better deal than that). Attendance is included as a benefit of paid membership and the fee will include membership.

Presenters include: Richard Frank, Ed Offley, David Winkler, Parks Stephenson, Leonard Heinz, Carla Rahn Phillips, Thomas Snyder, Brian Walter, Hal Friedman, and Jon Parshall – all of them noted authors of books on naval history.

Topics include:

  • USS Scorpion’s fate – structural failure, ‘hot torpedo’ or Soviet submarine attack?
  • Diving on warship wrecks
  • The Juan Carrillo Controversy and the Spanish Exploration of San Diego Bay
  • Radar in World War II Pacific night battles
  • Vietnam War retrospective
  • Collecting naval postal covers

Other subjects include naval hospitals, naval logistics in WWII, the creation of historical documentation, and more to be announced. For more details, see this PDF flyer.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to mingle with people who care about naval history, who teach it, who write it, and a few who have created it.

Participants must register in advance online at www.wnha.net or via email to [email protected]. The membership/attendance fee can be paid via PayPal at the www.wnha.net site or mail a check care of Vincent O’Hara at 631 E. J St, Chula Vista, CA 91910. If assistance is required please email [email protected].

The Western Naval History association is an volunteer IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit headquartered in San Diego.

The Midway Museum, only two miles from the airport and convention center, has galvanized the continued revitalization of downtown San Diego. (Photo courtesy USS Midway Museum)



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

NASNI’s New Helicopter Installation Honors Vietnam Medal of Honor Recipient

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Bartholomew A. Gardella

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Clinton J. Coneway

Military

USS Abraham Lincoln Returns from Deployment

Military

Avenue of Heroes: William L. Calhoun

Military

Avenue of Heroes: William Broughton

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

A Year of Service at Christ Church

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Jan. 2-8, 2025

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Bartholomew A. Gardella

Stage

“ONCE, The Musical” to Open 2025 Season at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Community News

Throwback Thursday: Coronado Bridge Under Construction in July 1967

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Clinton J. Coneway

More Local News

Ten Candidates Apply for Open City Council Seat

City of Coronado

NASNI’s New Helicopter Installation Honors Vietnam Medal of Honor Recipient

Military

CHS Grad Seggerman Into Australian Open

Sports

An Updated Timeline on Tijuana Sewage Projects

Community News

The Bower Coronado to Debut with Retro Neon Signs and Elevated Hospitality

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

In Support of Kelly Purvis for City Council