Thursday, January 9, 2025
Throwback Thursday: Coronado Bridge Under Construction in July 1967

Less than 1 min.
Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for reviving this Throwback Thursday video featuring the Coronado bridge under construction in 1967:

Here is the CBS 8 San Diego description of the above video:

July 26, 1967 – The shoreline of Coronado is gradually assuming its new shape to accommodate the new San Diego-to-Coronado Bay bridge. Fill-sand is being removed from the bottom of the bay and dumped along the edge of a small section of the Coronado Golf Course. About five-hundred concrete pilings—some of them in 100-foot lengths—are to be built at Long Beach and brought down on a barge. By early next year, there should be 300 men working on the 47-million-dollar bridge. The super structure is expected to be finished by April of 1969. The span will be eleven-thousand feet long—better than two miles in length—and will extend from Fourth Street and Glorietta in Coronado to the vicinity of Crosby Street in San Diego. One and one-quarter million cubic yards of dirt are being moved to prepare the Coronado shore.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

