Throwback Thursday: Coronado Bridge Under Construction in July 1967

Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for reviving this Throwback Thursday video featuring the Coronado bridge under construction in 1967:

Here is the CBS 8 San Diego description of the above video:

July 26, 1967 – The shoreline of Coronado is gradually assuming its new shape to accommodate the new San Diego-to-Coronado Bay bridge. Fill-sand is being removed from the bottom of the bay and dumped along the edge of a small section of the Coronado Golf Course. About five-hundred concrete pilings—some of them in 100-foot lengths—are to be built at Long Beach and brought down on a barge. By early next year, there should be 300 men working on the 47-million-dollar bridge. The super structure is expected to be finished by April of 1969. The span will be eleven-thousand feet long—better than two miles in length—and will extend from Fourth Street and Glorietta in Coronado to the vicinity of Crosby Street in San Diego. One and one-quarter million cubic yards of dirt are being moved to prepare the Coronado shore.

