Coronado Crime Report: Brandishing a Weapon, Threatening Phone Calls, Identity Theft

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Dec. 21 to Dec. 27.
Arrests:
Driving on a suspended license
Dec. 21: A 29-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges.
False vehicle registration
Dec. 23: A 44-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges of presenting false registration, or a registration card belonging to a different car than the one being driven.
Incidents Reported:
December 21
- Hit and run, no injuries (3 incidents)
- Forgery/fraud report
- General disturbance (3 incidents)
- Petit theft report
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
December 22
- Forgery/fraud report
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- DUI
- Petit theft
- Noise disturbance
December 23
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Petit theft report
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
December 24
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Harassing/threatening phone calls
- Grand theft report
- Welfare check
- Noise disturbance
December 25
- Vandalism report
- Stolen vehicle report
- Welfare check
- Hit and run, no injury
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Battery
December 26
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Battery
- Suspicious vehicle
- Identity theft report
- Grand theft report
- Noise disturbance
- Brandishing a weapon
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Petit theft (2 incidents)
- General disturbance
December 27
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Trespassing
- General disturbance (3 incidents)
- Petit theft
- Grand theft report
- Welfare check
- Noise disturbance