Coronado Crime Report: Brandishing a Weapon, Threatening Phone Calls, Identity Theft

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Dec. 21 to Dec. 27.

Arrests:

Driving on a suspended license

Dec. 21: A 29-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges.

False vehicle registration

Dec. 23: A 44-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges of presenting false registration, or a registration card belonging to a different car than the one being driven.

Incidents Reported:

December 21



Hit and run, no injuries (3 incidents)

Forgery/fraud report

General disturbance (3 incidents)

Petit theft report

Traffic accident, no injuries

Welfare check (2 incidents)

December 22



Forgery/fraud report

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Welfare check (3 incidents)

DUI

Petit theft

Noise disturbance

December 23

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Petit theft report

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

December 24



Hit and run, no injuries

Harassing/threatening phone calls

Grand theft report

Welfare check

Noise disturbance

December 25



Vandalism report

Stolen vehicle report

Welfare check

Hit and run, no injury

Traffic accident, minor injury

Traffic accident, unknown injuries

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Battery

December 26



Welfare check (3 incidents)

Battery

Suspicious vehicle

Identity theft report

Grand theft report

Noise disturbance

Brandishing a weapon

Traffic accident, no injuries

Petit theft (2 incidents)

General disturbance

December 27

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Trespassing

General disturbance (3 incidents)

Petit theft

Grand theft report

Welfare check

Noise disturbance





