Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Brandishing a Weapon, Threatening Phone Calls, Identity Theft

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Dec. 21 to Dec. 27.

Arrests:

Driving on a suspended license
Dec. 21: A 29-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges.

False vehicle registration
Dec. 23: A 44-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges of presenting false registration, or a registration card belonging to a different car than the one being driven.

Incidents Reported:

December 21

  • Hit and run, no injuries (3 incidents)
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • General disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Petit theft report
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)

December 22

  • Forgery/fraud report
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • DUI
  • Petit theft
  • Noise disturbance

December 23

  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Petit theft report
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)

December 24

  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Harassing/threatening phone calls
  • Grand theft report
  • Welfare check
  • Noise disturbance

December 25

  • Vandalism report
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Welfare check
  • Hit and run, no injury
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Traffic accident, unknown injuries
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Battery

December 26

  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Battery
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Identity theft report
  • Grand theft report
  • Noise disturbance
  • Brandishing a weapon
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Petit theft (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance

December 27

  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Trespassing
  • General disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Petit theft
  • Grand theft report
  • Welfare check
  • Noise disturbance



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

USS Abraham Lincoln Returns from Deployment

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Public Drunkenness, Stolen Vehicles

Community News

Cottages at the Cays Nixed; Land Will Eventually Become a Park

Business

$220-Milllion Renovation of Loews Coronado Bay Resort Moves Forward

Military

Increased Navy Flights Bring Concerns of Excess Noise

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon, False Imprisonment, Defrauding an Innkeeper

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Three Public Intoxication Arrests, Possession of Benzodiazepines

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Indecent Exposure, Suspicious Vehicles

Military

USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns After 9-Month Deployment

Crime

Carjacker Sentenced in Navy Sailor’s Death

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Extortion Report, Critical Motorcycle Crash

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Attempted Kidnapping, Excessive Speed

More Local News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

USS Abraham Lincoln Returns from Deployment