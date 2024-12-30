Christmas Tree Recycling – Cut & Bin, or Drop Off at Collection Site

After the holiday season, recycling your Christmas tree is a sustainable way to dispose of it. Make sure to remove all stands, ornaments, lights, and tinsel from the tree before recycling it. Christmas trees may be recycled by using either your green residential curbside cart or at one of the Coronado drop-off locations.

Curbside Recycling

For the green waste curbside program, place four-foot sections of your tree in your green yard waste recycling container(s).

You can also bundle tree sections together with twine (maximum 4 feet in length and 18 inches in diameter) and place on the curb through January 14, 2025.

Remember to remove all lights and ornaments before recycling your tree.

Drop-off Sites

Drop-off locations are available until January 14, 2025 for your Christmas tree (no size restrictions) at the following two locations:

Glorietta Bay boat launch parking lot, near the Community Center at 1845 Strand Way

Cays Park parking lot, across from the Fire Station, 101 Grand Caribe Causeway

Look for the large roll-off dumpsters. Please do not include any trash.

For more information about how to reduce, reuse, and recycle gift wrapping and holiday decorations, please visit EDCO’s website.

Christmas Tree Recycling Tips

Flocked trees contain chemicals and cannot be composted.

Make sure to remove all ornaments, tinsel, tree lights, garlands, lights, nails, tree bags, and tree stands (metal or plastic) before recycling.

Reuse or donate artificial trees that are in good condition.

Don’t let real trees sit around too long after the holidays. They can dry out and become fire hazards. Organic wreaths and similar organic decorations can be recycled with trees.





