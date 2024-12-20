Marvin Aubrey Nottingham (1925-2024)

Submitted by the family

Marvin Aubrey Nottingham was born in Big Horn, Wyoming on August 16, 1925. He died at 98 ½ on March 16, 2024. He was a much-loved and respected father of four, an educator, skin diver and member of the Greatest Generation.

At 19, he served as a Seabee on Iwo Jima, right at the end of World War II. He drove a tractor, clearing a landing strip for damaged planes. He earned a Bronze Star for his heroism.

As an author, he wrote PRINCIPLES FOR PRINCIPALS. Later, he also wrote his memories in two books—ONCE A COWBOY and VICTOR AND CONNECTIONS TO PACIFIC SPINY LOBSTERS. He was friendly with the Flynn family, the Elwell boys, Fuzzy Bernard, Tom Carlin, Pete Glynn, John Kurtz, Buck Miller, Pike Mead and Chet Manock, among others.

After earning a B.S. from the University of Colorado, he earned a Master’s Degree in Education from San Diego State University and a doctorate in education (ED.D.) from the University of Southern California (USC).

Marv taught chemistry, physics, and math and later became Vice Principal of Coronado High School where his students, early on, taught him skin diving. He often went with them to Mexico. Later, he was principal at the high schools in Hemet and Palm Springs; Area Superintendent at Norwalk/La Mirada; professor of educational administration at USC and Department Chair at the University of Idaho in Moscow, ID. He came to several reunions in Coronado.

After a career of 40 years, Marv retired to Hemet. He served as President of the Educational Foundation, President of the Retired Teachers Association and served on the Boards of SAGE and HCA. He spent the last decades of his life devoted to Valley Restart, a shelter for homeless people, showing his commitment to social justice and a quality of life for all people.

Marv was honored for his bravery in World War II. His picture was displayed at the time, organized by Vince Flynn.

Marv will be missed by many, including daughters Marilyn Robertson (Curt), Lori Sloan (Jim), and son Jim Nottingham (Robyn), and stepdaughter Andrea Kissack (Nancy). His three wives predeceased him. One other daughter, Courtney, deceased, also got her doctorate at USC as did Marilyn.

Marv was so proud of his time in Coronado and wore his Coronado shirt with pride.

