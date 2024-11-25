The Coronado Chamber of Commerce – Bettering Local Businesses

Rena Clancy first stepped into the role of Executive Director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce in August 2020. She had started at the organization in February 2020. Taking on the Executive Director role, she was positive and forward-focused. The type of leader needed everywhere at the time.

Reflecting back today, Rena describes her first year, “It was an emotional roller coaster. It felt uneasy. Now we’ve gotten to the point where things have really bounced back significantly from COVID. Don’t get me wrong – we still have big issues that we’re dealing with like the sewage issues, and increased inflation costs, but it feels like we’ve really made some strides.”

Addressing Business Challenges

As the Chamber works to support local businesses, Rena is very in tune with what those businesses are going through. “There are increased business costs, rent costs, labor costs. But what we’re able to do is put our best foot forward and present the best of Coronado. When things get really hard for businesses, with rent increases or if they have to close, we support them as best we can and advocate for our small businesses and our community.”

Additional Resources

The Chamber works to be all-encompassing in its contributions to businesses. An example of this is their Business Tool Kit, a free outline of what any new business needs. It includes information on how to write a business plan, how to choose the right structure, tax responsibilities, online business and more.

Rena explains that the Chamber works hard to stay relevant on important topics. She adds, “We are always looking at new ways to do things and thinking outside of the box for our business owners. Our mission is helping businesses succeed so our community prospers.”

Success is measured by more than just finances. Rena shares, “It’s increasing awareness and marketing efforts. It’s understanding employment law updates and handbook updates. Knowing whether you should be an LLC, S-Corp, or sole proprietor. Understanding how to get a Coronado business certificate and connecting them with the right CPA. Where to take their headshots. Connecting them with people that they really need.”

Rena admits that the admin side of business may be less exciting to chamber members than a mixer and networking event (which the chamber regularly organizes), but both are important and often go hand in hand. “You want to network and make friends, but you really, really want to dot your Is and cross your Ts. I do believe that businesses know about these things, but we like to remind people that there are resources available. Laws are changing all of the time.”

A New Generation of Business

Technology is moving at breakneck speed and businesses continue to evolve. The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is proud to be on top of it. Rena says, “We have new business owners and a new generation of members. Sometimes those are not traditional brick and mortar. We’re very pleased to say that they reach out to the chamber and ask for resources. They ask how to start a business in Coronado, what things they should know. We’re always so happy to sit with them and to sit with anybody who’s looking to open a business in Coronado. We talk about the business landscape and the best way to succeed with what they’re trying to do.”

Expectedly, virtual business has been booming more than ever in a post-pandemic world. Rena says, “There are virtual businesses by people who live in Coronado but don’t have a brick and mortar. They still want to be present and want people to know who they are and that they’re still a local business.”

One such business is Live Nado, for which Rena comments, “Kate [Kerns] creates these beautiful sweaters, hats and apparel.” Additionally, Rena remarks, “Local artists like Doug St. Denis and Jody Esquer sell their beautiful art. There are so many local artists that don’t have a storefront but everybody knows who they are.” Rena also shared that there are Coronado local cookie and dessert companies, CPAs and bookkeepers, fitness instructors, and attorneys without an office. “They still want to be a part of the fabric of their local business community, even if they are working out of the house.”

Uptown Coronado Walkabout, a Chamber Connection Match

The Coronado Chamber networking events and mixers are designed to be impactful, not a check-the-box activity. Rena says that the Chamber connects businesses so they’re able to help each other and it doesn’t feel awkward. It’s a genuine connection where you go ‘wow! I needed this!’ Networking with other businesses can make such an positive impact. In the Chamber, the message is, we’re better together than we are apart.

A recent event that took shape after a Chamber event was the Uptown Coronado Walkabout on Oct. 5. Rena smiles, “Oh my gosh, connecting the businesses and people together is by far one of the favorite aspects of my job. It’s so much fun because somebody will say ‘I really wish I could meet somebody who can help me with this or somebody who does that.’ Introducing two people, in this case Marilyn [Klisser] and Colleen [Cavalieri], who is on the Chamber Board, was the best. They are two dynamos, and I thought they could do something really magical together. They came up with this amazing idea [the Uptown Walkabout] and we’re doing another one for the holidays.”

Coronado Chamber of Commerce Collaborations

Rena explains that at the Chamber, “We always try to build a longer table. The more people you get involved in with what you’re doing, the better! That’s why we have collaborations with the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) and we’re working with Coronado MainStreet this year for Small Business Saturday.”

Small Business Saturday – Nov. 30, 2024

Rena is very excited about this weekend’s Small Business Saturday / Shop Small Saturday, working in conjunction with Coronado MainStreet. While out and about there will be an opportunity for selfies with Santa – not the mall kind with a long line where you pay 30 bucks. You’re going to be able to snap that picture with your family or have someone take it of you and it’s free. There will be a DJ playing music to accentuate the festive atmosphere.

Practicing what she preaches about room for everyone, Rena mentions another the other big event of that day. “Shop Small Saturday is the same day as Beer by the Bay, which we think is really great. The Ferry Landing is going to have all of this awesome energy so the more the merrier!” She laughs, “No pun intended! It’s going to be the same thing around Ferry Landing and First Street, then all downtown there will be gift bag giveaways.”

The gift bags are something new that Rena is very excited about. They are stamped with: Love from Coronado and will be a great reusable alternative to traditional wrapping. “We think it’s going to be a good incentive to shop locally.”

Holiday Parade – Dec. 6 at 6 pm

The Coronado Holiday Parade is one of the most anticipated events of the year and it certainly takes a village. Rena gushes about the team of people behind the annual cheer-filled evening. “The Chamber Events Manager, Kerri Dowling, does a magnificent job of putting all the parts of the puzzle together. Working with the City of Coronado has also been great. At the City we work with Kelli Maples, and she has been so awesome. She makes it such a pleasure to get to plan this event with the city. We have the holiday tree which has 18,175 lights. We work on that with Kelly Purvis from the city manager’s office.”

The nice list continues on the parade planning. “Discover Coronado and the City of Coronado sponsor the lights together. It’s really generous. We work with the local clubs. Santa will come and light the tree and menorah and we’ll sing carols together.”

Rena points to the data behind the event, “I think people always give a rough estimate of how many people are at the parade but ours is based on satellite reports. Over 17,000 people attended the holiday parade last year and it just continues to grow. People feel the magic of the holidays in downtown Coronado and they really love a small town parade and our clubs. We get to celebrate the very best that brings Coronado together. I think, amidst a lot going on the last couple of years, this is a night where it just feels so one town one team.”

Behind the Scenes from the City on Parade Night

From the City of Coronado, Senior Management Analyst Kelli Maples comments, “The Holiday Parade is the best time of the year and the city has a really incredible partnership with the Chamber. After 49 years, we have the planning fairly streamlined, but Rena and Kerri do an incredible job bringing fresh ideas to the table on ways to improve the efficiency, flow, and quality of the parade.”

Kelli adds, “At the city, safety is our number one concern, and approximately 50 city employees work the night of the event, facilitating the road closure, ensuring the safety of parade entrants and watchers, and providing emergency medical services. Of course, our Public Service crew does a ton of work behind the scenes to coordinate the Caltrans permit, and then night of the parade, they make sure that after the event ends, our sidewalks and streets are cleaned – so the next morning you wouldn’t even know a parade happened!”

Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting

Art and Wine Festival – May 10, 2025

CSF and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce are coming together again for the fourth Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival at 10th & C Ave on Saturday, May 10 from 12 to 5 pm. The arts and culture festival is designed to bring everyone together for a signature local event featuring local artists along with delicious sips and bites, while funding essential programs at our public schools.

Rena shares, “We’re so thrilled to have this partnership where we’re able to give back to the Coronado Schools Foundation which helps fund STEM classes for all of our kids.”

Coronado Chamber of Commerce 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, Rena is excited to have Cathy Brown, President of Coronado Promenade Concerts join the board as membership coordinator. Rena says, “We are just over the moon to have her, she’s a rock star. She has brilliant ideas and knows the chambers’ heart and soul. We expect that members can have increased benefits and very specific workshops and learning opportunities within their industries. Hearing from leaders in those industries, increasing opportunities to gather, learn and network with each other. I’m collaborating with other organizations to bring together signature events and mixers.”

Along with Cathy, Rena expresses her gratitude to the Chamber’s current board. “I have the most amazing and supportive board of directors. I would like to say that our board of directors with Hayley Beard as president, champions the chamber’s mission. We would not be able to do all of the wonderful things that we get to do without their brainpower, their volunteer hours and their support.”

