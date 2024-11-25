Monday, November 25, 2024
Soroptimist Club of Coronado Appeals to Community for In-Kind Holiday Donations

1 min.
The Soroptimist Club of Coronado is appealing to the Coronado community to help collect and provide personal hygiene and toiletry items for women, their children, and independent teenage girls, at their annual Gift Bag Giveaway.

Your in-kind donation will help support survivors of human trafficking, domestic violence, and homelessness, as well as those in need of access to education and health services. As a club, the Soroptimists will be assembling personal care items in holiday packaging to give to partner groups.

Some of the groups receiving gift bags include Generate Hope, Point Loma Nazarene University Center for Justice and Reconciliation, Mary’s Guest House, Rotary Club Binacional, Bilateral Coalition Circulo De Mujeres, and San Diego Youth Services.

The Soroptimist Club members hope that the community will join in the spirit of the holidays and donate whatever they can in order to help deserving individuals meet their basic needs.

Use this link or the button below for a list of needed items and to sign up:

SOROPTIMIST DONATION INFO

Click an available slot and sign up for items you intend to drop off by December 9, 2024. For your convenience, there are two drop-off locations for donations. Community members may also send Amazon items directly to the DeLagrave residence.

Drop Off Location In Coronado Cays:
Coronado Cays Realty office/Victoria Wise
509 Grand Caribe Cswy
Ask for Victoria Wise

Drop Off Location In Coronado Village:
DeLagrave/Soroptimist
965 Alameda Blvd, Coronado, CA 92118



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

