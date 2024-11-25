Soroptimist Club of Coronado Appeals to Community for In-Kind Holiday Donations

The Soroptimist Club of Coronado is appealing to the Coronado community to help collect and provide personal hygiene and toiletry items for women, their children, and independent teenage girls, at their annual Gift Bag Giveaway.

Your in-kind donation will help support survivors of human trafficking, domestic violence, and homelessness, as well as those in need of access to education and health services. As a club, the Soroptimists will be assembling personal care items in holiday packaging to give to partner groups.

Some of the groups receiving gift bags include Generate Hope, Point Loma Nazarene University Center for Justice and Reconciliation, Mary’s Guest House, Rotary Club Binacional, Bilateral Coalition Circulo De Mujeres, and San Diego Youth Services.

The Soroptimist Club members hope that the community will join in the spirit of the holidays and donate whatever they can in order to help deserving individuals meet their basic needs.

Click an available slot and sign up for items you intend to drop off by December 9, 2024. For your convenience, there are two drop-off locations for donations. Community members may also send Amazon items directly to the DeLagrave residence.

Drop Off Location In Coronado Cays:

Coronado Cays Realty office/Victoria Wise

509 Grand Caribe Cswy

Ask for Victoria Wise

Drop Off Location In Coronado Village:

DeLagrave/Soroptimist

965 Alameda Blvd, Coronado, CA 92118





