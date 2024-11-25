Ride the Lights: Family-Friendly Neighborhood Holiday Bike Ride

Join your friends and neighbors for this annual family-friendly neighborhood bike ride. Decorate your bike and helmet and help to spread the holiday cheer!

Participants will meet at Spreckels Park at 4:45 pm for the 2.5-mile bike ride. After the event, participants can enjoy cookies, cocoa, and other holiday festivities. The event is hosted by the City of Coronado Mobility Commission and sponsored by the City of Coronado, Optimist Club of Coronado, and Coronado Rotary Club.

Rules:

Obey all traffic laws,

Use a front headlight and a rear reflector,

Wear a helmet if under the age of 18 (highly encouraged for all ages),

Children under 13 must be accompanied at all times by an adult, and

Be aware of your speed, all bikes and e-bikes are required to ride safely and follow the officer leading the group.

Riders will follow a designated route:

RELATED:





