Monday, November 25, 2024
Ride the Lights: Family-Friendly Neighborhood Holiday Bike Ride

Join your friends and neighbors for this annual family-friendly neighborhood bike ride. Decorate your bike and helmet and help to spread the holiday cheer!

Participants will meet at Spreckels Park at 4:45 pm for the 2.5-mile bike ride. After the event, participants can enjoy cookies, cocoa, and other holiday festivities. The event is hosted by the City of Coronado Mobility Commission and sponsored by the City of Coronado, Optimist Club of Coronado, and Coronado Rotary Club.

Rules:

  • Obey all traffic laws,
  • Use a front headlight and a rear reflector,
  • Wear a helmet if under the age of 18 (highly encouraged for all ages),
  • Children under 13 must be accompanied at all times by an adult, and
  • Be aware of your speed, all bikes and e-bikes are required to ride safely and follow the officer leading the group.

Riders will follow a designated route:

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

