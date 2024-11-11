Imperial Beach Pier Maintenance Project Begins Nov. 18

The Imperial Beach Pier, a regional attraction and widely recognized landmark for the City of Imperial Beach and Port of San Diego, will undergo maintenance work starting Monday, November 18, 2024. The Port is replacing two pilings to maintain the structural integrity of the pier, ensuring it can be enjoyed by visitors and the community for generations to come. The project will also include localized deck board replacement and utility piping work. Below is what the public can expect during the last two weeks of November, including a short full closure of the pier:

November 18-19 – staging and prep work, pier fully open

November 20-22 – placement of new pilings, full closure, no public access

November 23-24 – pier fully open for the weekend

November 25-27 – partial closure at mid-pier, public access maintained for full length of the pier

November 28 – pier fully open

During the November 20-22 closure, the contractor anticipates using a helicopter to stage and install the new pilings. For safety reasons, this scheduled work is dependent on weather and may be pushed back if conditions are not safe for the helicopter to fly. If there are delays or changes in the scheduled work, updates with new planned closure dates will be communicated to the public.

Future deck board replacement work and utility piping work may require partial pier closures or short full pier closures. More details will be released at a later date. The project is anticipated to be complete in summer 2025. Details and updates on this project can be found at portofsandiego.org/ IBPierProject.

The Port has managed the pier since 1991. Prior to this planned maintenance project, the Port performed a major upgrade to the pier in 2006 and in 2014 replacing nearly 1,500 of the pier’s planks/deck boards. In 2021 and 2022, the Port invested millions in a series of beautification improvements for the pier. Some of the work includes:

New paint in brighter colors on the railings and the pier’s three structures – the Tin Fish Restaurant, the Lifeguard Tower, and the public restrooms

Destination-themed murals and graphics

30 new stainless steel fishing rod holders

External repairs made to the pier’s three structures

An artistic shade canopy in a shark and water design over the pier extension at mid-pier just across from the public restrooms

Wood railing around the old boat loading ramp area near the Tin Fish Restaurant replaced with stainless steel cable railing for improved ocean and beach views

Distance markers added every 250 feet to mark the distance to the end of the pier and encourage guests to walk the entire length of the nearly 1,500-foot pier.





