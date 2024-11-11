Monday, November 11, 2024
2025 Orange Avenue Banner Program – Applications Open for Local Nonprofits

Orange Avenue Banner Program Open Now to Local Nonprofits for 2025 Spring and Fall Series – Applications Due January 13, 2025

Managing Editor
The Orange Avenue Banner Program, initiated by the City of Coronado in 2016 and funded through an annual Discover Coronado Community Enhancement Grant, displays banners on the Orange Avenue corridor from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas. The banner program includes two series open to local nonprofit organizations seeking to display banners along Orange either during the April through June series or the mid-September through Thanksgiving series. Applications are being accepted through January 13, 2025 for the 2025 nonprofit series.

Visit CoronadoARTS.com to download the Orange Avenue Banner Policy documents and an application to be considered for the banner series under the Opportunities Menu on the website. The Discover Coronado grant funds the costs of production and installation of 30 sets of banners. Applying organizations are responsible to submit camera ready art for consideration.

The purpose of the program is to accentuate the city’s main thoroughfare, welcome citizens and visitors to Coronado’s main street, and to celebrate Coronado traditions including holidays, events and activities. The city also wants to limit and regulate banners to maintain safe and effective travel through the city and avoid over-commercialization.

Goals of the program include adding color, excitement, and a festive look to Orange Avenue, celebrating cultural and civic events and promoting Coronado traditions. The program is administered by the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission. A Banner Committee, comprised of volunteers from the Cultural Arts Commission, Coronado MainStreet, Coronado Chamber of Commerce and Discover Coronado review and recommend to the City Council all banner designs and updates to the program.

Application deadline for next year’s nonprofit series is 5 p.m. on January 13, 2025. Contact the City of Coronado for a pdf or hardcopy of the program and application document. For additional information, please contact Kelly Purvis, Sr. Management Analyst, Arts and Culture [email protected] or 619-522-2633.



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

