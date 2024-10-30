Islander Cross Country Races at Kit Carson Invite

Valley Center has hosted a late-season invite at Kit Carson Park for around two decades. It’s been called the Jaguar or Kit Carson Invite at various times. Now it’s called the Kit Carson Invite, but the Valley Center Jaguars still host it. Boys run 3.05 miles and girls 2.75 miles over a course with several challenging hills. Because of its popularity, there are two divisions, teal and black. This year, the teal division was held in the early afternoon, followed by the black division.

In the boys’ varsity black division, our top finisher was Vincent Russo, who placed 11th out of 128 finishers. Jack Letcher was next for us, finishing in 15th place with 17:55. This was a 2-minute PR (Personal Record) from 2023 over the course. Our third finisher was Nathan Ayan, with a 50-second PR in 21st place at 18:08. Our fourth varsity finisher was Andrew Buck in 32nd place with a time of 18:25.

In the boys’ JV race, Anton Youngblood, had a huge PR of 2 ½ minutes in 17th place out of 112 finishers with 19:53. Also finishing were freshman Ziggy Raunig (21:35), Tyler Horton (22:04), and Austin Litteral (22:09).

In the girls’ varsity race, Morgan Maske placed fifth out of 93 finishers with 18:14, a 52 second PR. Our only other girl in the varsity race was Gwynne Letcher, who finished in 16th place at 19:04, a 56-second PR.

In the girls’ JV race, freshman Ava Schlomer looked strong, finishing 31st out of 108 in 22:08. She was followed by Kate Lyons (51st), Nadia Roos (52nd), and Maesan Everitt (58th).





