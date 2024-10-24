2025 Art & Wine Festival Gets Funding From Discover Coronado

At one time, the months between Labor Day and Memorial Day in Coronado could be quiet, sometimes too quiet, with little to do. These days though, there are more things to do in the off-season for both residents and visitors alike.

One of those things is the Coronado Art and Wine Festival, heading into its fourth year and scheduled for Saturday, May 10, 2025. It’s “a joyful celebration and showcase of art, wine, food, music and STEM.”

The Coronado Art & Wine Festival is a collaboration between the Coronado Schools Foundation & the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, two nonprofits bringing together vital areas of our community: the schools, the arts & local businesses

Discover Coronado, the city’s official destination marketing organization, has approved funding that will allow the Art and Wine Festival to withstand event cost increases so it can continue to prosper and expand in regional appeal. The ever-growing event celebrates local artists and vineyards from Southern California.

The Coronado Schools Foundation directly benefits from the festival with proceeds that deliver STEM programs to students across the island.

Discover Coronado believes the festival has great potential to attract hotel guests from key markets in the West. The off-season in Coronado is a time when resorts need guests to fill empty rooms, restaurants need reservations, and local businesses need customers at their door. Therefore, a portion of the $100,000 in funding from Discover Coronado has been ear-marked for promoting the festival, including VIP hotel room packages with access to a private wine-tasting party the night before.

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce, which manages the Art and Wine Festival, will use its portion of the funding to improve the festival experience, wine offerings and event decor.

