CHS Boys Beach Volleyball Tops Canyon Crest – Heads to Division 1 Finals

The boys will head to 'The Pit' at Mission Beach on Thursday, Oct. 24 to face Francis Parker High School in the championship match. 

Jeannie Groeneveld
Coronado High School Boys Beach Volleyball varsity team. Photo courtesy of Coach Dave Tschakert

Coronado High School Boys Beach Volleyball defeated Canyon Crest Academy 4-1 in the semifinal match held at Central Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The boys will head to ‘The Pit’ at Mission Beach on Thursday, Oct. 24 to face Francis Parker High School in the championship match. Aaron Brooks, Athletic Director for Coronado High School said, “The boys’ beach volleyball team is having an incredible year! They are continuing their success from the indoor season and showcasing their skills on the sand. This team has great chemistry, strong fundamentals, and is made up of genuinely good students whom everyone wants to see succeed! I’m very happy for the team and hope they continue to build on their success.”

Greyson Glorieux serves against CCA’s first team while his teammate Gage Gilby awaits the return.

All five boys’ teams won their first match and teams 1, 2, 3 and 5 defeated their opponents handily in just two matches. Greyson Glorieux and Gage Gilby of the first team remain undefeated defeating CCA’s top team 21-13 in the first set and 21-16 in the second. Quinten Sylvester and Cameron Lenert took their match winning both sets 21-12.

Cameron Lenert spikes the ball set by Quinten Sylvester. Photo courtesy of Ryan Nannoff.

Dylan Tuckee and Ryder Moore had a dominant performance defeating their opponents 21-13 in the first set and 21-4 in the second.

Ryder Moore serves while Dylan Tuckee signals where to place the ball.

Zimmer Geraldi and Derrick Ritter fought a hard battle winning the first set 21-19 but falling in the second set 16-21, and coming up just short in the third set losing 13-15.

Derrick Ritter spikes a ball set by Zimmer Giraldi. Photo courtesy of Ryan Nannoff.

Finally, Jackson McMullen and Vinson Nguyen cemented the big win, defeating their opponents 21-12 and 21-19.

Jackson McMullen is ready to pass the ball to his partner Vinson Nguyen during their match where they defeated CCA in 2 sets.
Coach Dave and Coach Del with the boys after the first two teams won their matches.

Coach Dave Tschakert, Coach Del and Coach Brit were all on hand encouraging the teams as they put their best effort forth to come out on top. They are hoping for a repeat of four years ago when the Coronado team under Coach Del won the Division 1 Championship. The coaches and team appreciated all the local support for the semifinal match and were happy to bring home the win.

There was a great turnout from the local community to support the team as they defeated CCA to advance to the championship match.



Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.

