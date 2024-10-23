CHS Boys Beach Volleyball Tops Canyon Crest – Heads to Division 1 Finals

Coronado High School Boys Beach Volleyball defeated Canyon Crest Academy 4-1 in the semifinal match held at Central Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The boys will head to ‘The Pit’ at Mission Beach on Thursday, Oct. 24 to face Francis Parker High School in the championship match. Aaron Brooks, Athletic Director for Coronado High School said, “The boys’ beach volleyball team is having an incredible year! They are continuing their success from the indoor season and showcasing their skills on the sand. This team has great chemistry, strong fundamentals, and is made up of genuinely good students whom everyone wants to see succeed! I’m very happy for the team and hope they continue to build on their success.”

All five boys’ teams won their first match and teams 1, 2, 3 and 5 defeated their opponents handily in just two matches. Greyson Glorieux and Gage Gilby of the first team remain undefeated defeating CCA’s top team 21-13 in the first set and 21-16 in the second. Quinten Sylvester and Cameron Lenert took their match winning both sets 21-12.

Dylan Tuckee and Ryder Moore had a dominant performance defeating their opponents 21-13 in the first set and 21-4 in the second.

Zimmer Geraldi and Derrick Ritter fought a hard battle winning the first set 21-19 but falling in the second set 16-21, and coming up just short in the third set losing 13-15.

Finally, Jackson McMullen and Vinson Nguyen cemented the big win, defeating their opponents 21-12 and 21-19.

Coach Dave Tschakert, Coach Del and Coach Brit were all on hand encouraging the teams as they put their best effort forth to come out on top. They are hoping for a repeat of four years ago when the Coronado team under Coach Del won the Division 1 Championship. The coaches and team appreciated all the local support for the semifinal match and were happy to bring home the win.





