Thursday, September 26, 2024
PeopleSports

2024 Crown Cup Was a Smash – Tennis Tournament Results

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Tennis Association and Impact Activities hosted the 2024 Crown Cup Tennis Tournament over the September 14-15 weekend. The event was a “smash” and had over 60 players playing in six different divisions.

“The tennis and weather gods were with us as the temperatures cooled off and we had two days of amazing fun-filled and competitive tennis! Special thanks to our pro Manu Cardona for running a difficult, but flawless tournament.

“Thanks to all who participated, the Coronado Tennis Association, Impact Activities and all who helped out and supported the tournament. It was terrific and will be even bigger next year!” shared Duane Weekly, CTA Board Member.

2024 CROWN CUP TENNIS TOURNAMENT WINNERS

(Photo Credit:  Duane Weekly)

Women’s 4.0-4.5 Doubles Champs – Sarah Kimball and Katie Hart

Round Robin Results: Sarah Kimball and Katie Hart defeated Sheryl Munning and Jill Webster 6-4, 7-6 and also defeated Erin Stanko and Allison Thamm 6-1, 6-1.

Men’s 4.0-4.5 Doubles Champs –  Steve Johnson and Luke Serna 

Steve Johnson and Luke Serna defeated Todd Hoyt and Alan Rahmane 6-3, 6-0.

Mixed 8.0 Doubles Champs – Sage Dobby and Jack Murphy

Sage Dobby and Jack Murphy defeated Katie Hart and Scott Hart 6-3, 6-1.

Women’s 3.0-3.5 Doubles Champs – Liz Dahlgren and Brittney Emerson

Liz Dahlgren and Brittney Emerson defeated Marisa Kelly Jung and Jessica Balli 6-4, 7-5.

Men’s 3.0-3.5 Doubles Champs – Scott Hart and John McCauley

Scott Hart and John McCauley defeated John Torres and Marc Villanueva 6-4, 6-3.

Mixed 7.0 Doubles Champs – Raul Guillermo Reyes Arteaga and Maria Daniela Ruiz 

Raul Guillermo Reyes Arteaga and Maria Daniela Ruiz defeated Carrie Mickel and Chip Kislack 7-6, 6-1.

More photos from the event courtesy of Duane Weekly:

Learn more about the Coronado Crown Cup.

 

 



0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball: Islanders Batter Bucs

Sports

Father-Son Duo Javier and Angel Gomez Make History at Bowls USA National Championships in Milwaukee

Sports

Islander Cross County Competes at 44th Annual Mt. Carmel Invite

Education

Four CHS Students Among Commended Students in 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program

Education

Meet Ashley DeGree, the New President and CEO of Coronado Schools Foundation

People

Listening and Learning: A Message from Andrew Gade

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Stage

“Sweeney Todd” – Coronado Playhouse Presents a Gripping New Take on The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Education

Four CHS Students Among Commended Students in 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program

Community News

New Keiki Hula & Tahitian Dance Classes Offered – Registration Open

Dining

Good Bye Costa Azul – A Coronado Love Story

Military

Capt. Patrick McKenna to Speak at MOAA and Navy League Dinner

Community News

New Exhibition to Open in the C3 Gallery

More Local News

Coronado Looks to State, Regional Laws as it Considers Plastic Reduction Ordinance

City of Coronado

Meet Ashley DeGree, the New President and CEO of Coronado Schools Foundation

Education

After Lengthy Closure, Imperial Beach Shoreline is (Mostly) Open

News

CUSD Update: District Talks Budget, Future Cuts and the Merits of an After School Esports Program at CMS

Education

Shore Duty Brings Award Winning Spirits and Homemade Offerings to Local Food Scene

Dining

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CHS Girls Volleyball: Islanders Batter Bucs