2024 Crown Cup Was a Smash – Tennis Tournament Results

The Coronado Tennis Association and Impact Activities hosted the 2024 Crown Cup Tennis Tournament over the September 14-15 weekend. The event was a “smash” and had over 60 players playing in six different divisions.

“The tennis and weather gods were with us as the temperatures cooled off and we had two days of amazing fun-filled and competitive tennis! Special thanks to our pro Manu Cardona for running a difficult, but flawless tournament.

“Thanks to all who participated, the Coronado Tennis Association, Impact Activities and all who helped out and supported the tournament. It was terrific and will be even bigger next year!” shared Duane Weekly, CTA Board Member.

2024 CROWN CUP TENNIS TOURNAMENT WINNERS



(Photo Credit: Duane Weekly)

Women’s 4.0-4.5 Doubles Champs – Sarah Kimball and Katie Hart

Men’s 4.0-4.5 Doubles Champs – Steve Johnson and Luke Serna

Mixed 8.0 Doubles Champs – Sage Dobby and Jack Murphy

Women’s 3.0-3.5 Doubles Champs – Liz Dahlgren and Brittney Emerson

Men’s 3.0-3.5 Doubles Champs – Scott Hart and John McCauley

Mixed 7.0 Doubles Champs – Raul Guillermo Reyes Arteaga and Maria Daniela Ruiz

More photos from the event courtesy of Duane Weekly:

Learn more about the Coronado Crown Cup.





