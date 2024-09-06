CUSD Update: District Boosts Enrollment with Interdistrict Transfers, Talks School Safety and Cell Phones

The trustees of the Coronado Unified School District met on Thursday, August 29 at 4pm at district offices, the very first meeting of the 2024-2025 school year. District representatives talked about interdistrict transfers (IDTs), school safety and cell phones at the very short meeting, clocking in at under 53 minutes.

Donnie Salamanca, the district’s deputy superintendent, shared that the next Budget Study Committee will be held on September 18, 3:45-5:15 pm at district offices. For the first time ever, a Zoom option will be offered.

Salamanca also shared that district efforts to recruit more IDTs were successful. The district opened up registration for IDTs early, resulting in 450 applications. The district accepted 250 IDTs, putting enrollment at 2770, just 30 students shy of the 2800 goal. Roughly 17% of the student population is now comprised of IDTs.

In his report, Superintendent Karl Mueller celebrated the work of the maintenance and operations crew who implemented some school safety projects over the summer. This included the installation of a “man trap” at Village Elementary School, which facilitates two-door authorization to enter the main campus. It was one of key recommendations from safety professionals to increase student safety.

Mueller also shared that the district will begin engaging with the community as it rolls out plans for more facility upgrades. This could include initiatives related to instructional programing, safety, even air conditioning and solar.

In her report, Linda Kullmann, Vice President of the Association of Coronado Teachers, shared that 19 teachers were recently presented with certificates to celebrate their newly appointed tenure. She also said that the district is faced with many unfilled teacher aid positions, which will negatively impact student and teacher work in the classrooms.

Dylan Matter, Associated Student Body President at Coronado High School, also gave his very first student report. He shared that CHS welcomed 135 new Islanders, including the freshman class. The school also held its first pep rally, sponsored by Clayton’s, complete with hats, gift certificates and merchandise. He said ASB is focusing on the homecoming dance, which is about a month away. Matter shared that CMS is gearing up for its Popcornopolis fundraiser, and both Village and Silver Strand Elementary Schools are off to good starts.

In public comments, Shawnee Barton Merriman, who is a mother of four in the district and also running for CUSD school board, said she wanted to publicly thank Tanya White for her service as assistant principal at Village Elementary School. She said that when her son was a student at Village, White helped him recover from intense bullying, which included a death threat. Merriman questioned the district’s summer decision to move White to a new position at district offices, away from kids.

“Having someone as gifted at navigating difficult emotional situations with children, and having her in an admin office instead of working with kids day in and day out, makes a lot of parents in the district feel that a decision was made that was not child-focused,” said Merriman.

Antrim also expressed gratitude for White in her board member comments.

“The outpouring of love and support, the understanding of her emotional intelligence and how she connects with students and families…she has built a legacy at Village that cannot be understated,” said Antrim.

For suggested agenda items, trustee Whitney Antrim suggested the board discuss new state legislation about cell phone use at schools. Associated Student Body President Dylan Matter shared that teachers are starting the year with stricter policies when it comes to cell phones, whereby students are asked to leave their phones in the hanging “cell phone pockets” at the entrance to each classroom.

“Cell phone policy has gotten a lot stricter this year,” said Matter. “This year, it’s school-wide policy … the teachers stand at the doors when you walk in and you put your phone in the pocket, that’s the first thing you do.”

No action was taken on closed-session items, which were discussed prior the meeting. This includes teacher negotiations. The next school board meeting will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 4pm at district offices.





