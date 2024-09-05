Thursday, September 5, 2024
Crown Cup Doubles Tennis Tournament (Sept. 14-15) – Registration Closes Sept. 11

Registration Deadline Sept. 11 at 6 pm

The Coronado Tennis association in concert with Impact activities is holding the very popular, fun and competitive “Crown Cup” tournament September 14 and 15, 2024. This is Coronado’s one and only locally affiliated tournament. Let’s show ‘em how good we are!

Matches will include:

  • Men’s 3.0-3.5 Doubles
  • Men’s 4.0-4.5 Doubles
  • Women’s 3.0-3.5 Doubles
  • Women’s 4.0-4.5 Doubles
  • Mixed 8.0 Doubles
  • Mixed 7.0 Doubles

Winners will get a special prize as well as their names on the “CROWN CUP” trophy proudly displayed in the Coronado Tennis Center Clubhouse.

All contestants will be assured of at least two matches. The entry fee is $35 per player per entry for Coronado residents, and $45 per player per entry for non-residents.

Hurry! Get registered early as there is limited space.
For more info call Impact Activities at 619-522-2650.
To register go directly to www.impactactivities.com/coronado or www.utrsports.net/events/256355

To see winners from last year go to www.coronadotennis.org.



