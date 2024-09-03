Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Sharp HospiceCare’s 21st Annual Benefit Regatta Raises Nearly $700,000 to Support New Hospice Home in Poway

2 min.
Sharp HospiceCare’s 21st Annual Benefit Dinner and Regatta brought the San Diego community together in a remarkable display of generosity last weekend, raising a record-breaking total of nearly $700,000 to support the construction of a new hospice home in Poway.

The two-day event kicked off with a pre-race dinner at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, where attendees bid on silent auction items donated by local businesses and individuals. The following day, more than 600 people gathered on San Diego Bay to witness the regatta, a highlight of the summer sailing season.

This year’s event was particularly meaningful, as proceeds will benefit Sharp HospiceCare’s ongoing Homes for Hospice campaign. The funds raised will significantly contribute to the completion of Moore MountainView Hospice Home in Poway, a facility that will provide a comforting, home-like environment for patients with life-limiting illnesses. This new residence is scheduled to open in Spring 2025 and will join Sharp’s existing hospice homes in La Mesa, Del Cerro and Bonita.

A highlight of the weekend was the announcement of two $150,000 donations — one being from an anonymous donor — that helped push the fundraising total to a new high. The McMillin family, who have been instrumental in the planning of Moore MountainView, also generously matched every donation.

“We are incredibly thankful for the generosity of our donors and the dedication of everyone involved in making this event a success,” says Suzi K. Johnson, vice president of Sharp Hospice and Palliative Care. “The funds raised will have a lasting impact, not only on the completion of our new hospice home in Poway but also on the lives of countless families in North County who will benefit from the compassionate care provided there.”

Moore MountainView Hospice Home, named after a generous gift from Lori Moore, RN, and the Cushman Foundation, is designed to offer patients a peaceful and dignified environment during their final days. This new facility reflects Sharp HospiceCare’s commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care in a setting that feels less clinical and more like home.

The overwhelming success of this year’s regatta underscores the strong support Sharp HospiceCare receives from the San Diego community. As Sharp HospiceCare continues to expand its services, the funds raised will play a crucial role in ensuring that the new hospice home in Poway is fully equipped and ready to provide the highest level of care.



