Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Coronado’s Local Dance Company H2A Wins Big in Las Vegas

Coronado’s H2A (Heart2art) dance team competed at the Planet Hollywood-Revolution West Coast Nationals on July 16 in the Luxe age 15 & up division.

Under the direction of coach Kris Wagner for the past five years, the team placed first in Hop Hop, placed overall, and were winners of the National Champion title.

This small and mighty senior team has danced together for many years now as H2A approaches its 12th season. They’ve competed together and remained committed through the pandemic, each year getting stronger and more dedicated to their team. The Luxe team is made up of CHS students Faith Kalasho, Olivia Frost, Piper Stravers, Elise Trullinger and Bella Smith.

H2A extends a special thank you to their coaches, dedicated parents and local support for the dancers.

H2A originated in Coronado in 2013 starting with seven local dancers offering classes at the Coronado Community Center and providing local performance opportunities. H2A teams consist of petites, minis, juniors, teens, and Luxe, and rehearse weekly from August to May while they perform locally and compete throughout Southern California.

Auditions for new students will take place on Saturday, August 10 from 10 am to 1 pm.



