CHS Rugby Holds Inaugural Alumni vs. Coaches Match

Graham Bower
CHS Alumni (Green) and Coaches (White)

On Sunday, July 21, Coronado High School Rugby held their first ever Alumni vs. Coaches match. The alumni brought the speed and agility and the coaches brought the strength and experience. After some friendly banter, strained muscles, and sore bodies, the alumni took the win, 31-12, for the trophy.

The Alumni taking a team victory picture

This game brought back some great memories for both the players and the coaches. It consisted of three 20-minute periods of back and forth play. The occasional open field gave the alumni their chance to use their speed and score. However, the coaches were doing an incredible job at keeping their line, tackling, and communicating. They kept a lot of the play inside and were able to use some of their brute strength to push into the try zone.

Both teams going in for the scrum

The alumni pushed ahead and continued to score while holding back the coaches. Both sides put up a great fight, but the alumni had the better game.

Despite the loss for the coaches, the camaraderie and game of rugby brought back some great memories for Coronado High School coach, Coach Buck. He has been playing rugby since 1978 and personally coached every one of the players on that alumni sideline that day. Coach Buck said that it was “a lot of fun being out there with them […] and I hope that it is a tradition for as long as I’m around.”

Coach Buck (23) lining up against the alumni

Alongside Coach Buck was the Coronado High School rugby head coach, Coach Santos. He was also out on the field competing against some of his old players. Coach Santos stated after the game that “they all wanted to get me, and I think they all got a little bit of me out there.” He believed that sometimes the alumni weren’t necessarily competing against the coaches, but against themselves to see who could get the tackle, or juke out their favorite coach. However, even with the loss this year, Santos is confident that with a little more fitness they can take down the alumni next year.

Coach Santos

As a commemorative part of this inaugural game, custom URT shirts were made for the both teams.

Find a video of the full game below:

 



Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

