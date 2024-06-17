Monday, June 17, 2024
City of Coronado

Modified Traffic Signals to Increase Pedestrian Safety

Orange Ave. at Sixth Street on June 17, 2024 (The Coronado Times).

At each intersection crosswalk along Coronado’s Orange Avenue (SR-75), drivers may now notice they are waiting a bit longer to get the green light. The city modified the traffic signals with a lead pedestrian interval (LPI) per state requirements.

The LPI is a safety measure that gives pedestrians three more seconds to start crossing the street before the traffic lights turn green for cars. These extra seconds provide a head start for people to establish themselves more safely in a crosswalk before vehicles are free to move with a green signal. Caltrans will also be installing LPIs on all of their signals in Coronado.

 

 



