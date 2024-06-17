Modified Traffic Signals to Increase Pedestrian Safety

At each intersection crosswalk along Coronado’s Orange Avenue (SR-75), drivers may now notice they are waiting a bit longer to get the green light. The city modified the traffic signals with a lead pedestrian interval (LPI) per state requirements.

The LPI is a safety measure that gives pedestrians three more seconds to start crossing the street before the traffic lights turn green for cars. These extra seconds provide a head start for people to establish themselves more safely in a crosswalk before vehicles are free to move with a green signal. Caltrans will also be installing LPIs on all of their signals in Coronado.





