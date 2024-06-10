Coronado Unified Receives $1M State Grant to Enhance Biomedical and Environmental Pathways

Coronado Unified was recently awarded a $1 million Golden State Pathways Program (GSPP) grant from the California Department of Education. The grant money will help fund the continued development of robust pathways, specifically supporting the enhancement of the district’s Biomedical Health pathway and the development of a new interdisciplinary Environmental Studies pathway.

“We are excited about this opportunity to create more experiences for students to explore career options in high school. The Biomedical pathway appeals to students who want to explore a career in healthcare which is a high-growth area in San Diego. In addition, we will collaboratively build the vision for an Environmental Studies pathway that aligns with our ‘Portrait of a Graduate’ strategic vision,” shared Kristen Caputo, CUSD Pathways to College and Career Coordinator.

The grant will provide $1 million over the course of five years. “Our goal is to design a pathway that is interdisciplinary. Pathway content will be integrated into the curriculum across academic classes. The grant will help us not only expand course offerings, but also support teachers with professional development, connections to industry experts, and the resources of an advisory board,” explained Caputo.

“This is a huge boost to our college and career readiness efforts and we are excited by what this grant will allow us to do,” said Senior Director of Learning Dr. Megan Battle. “We have put a lot of effort into growing our pathway programs in alignment with our Long Range Plan and our new Portrait of a Graduate vision, and we look forward to the opportunities for expansion that this grant will provide.” GSPP grants were established by the California Department of Education to help provide districts with the resources to promote pathways in high-wage, high-skill, high-growth areas, including technology, health care, education, and climate-related fields that, among other things, allow students to advance seamlessly from high school to college and career and provide the workforce needed for economic growth.

