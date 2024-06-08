Saturday, June 8, 2024
Bridge & Bay Garden Club Annual Spring Luncheon – June 10

Join the Bridge & Bay Garden Club to celebrate the new season at their annual spring luncheon on Monday, June 10 at 11:30 am. The barbeque lunch will be catered by Lil’ Piggy’s Bar-B-Q and will be held in the Winn Room of the Coronado Public Library.

The $36 per person cost can be paid at the door.

 



