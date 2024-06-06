FOCUS to Host “Light Up the Night” Gala – July 13

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) is hosting its annual gala on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum. The guests in 2023 lauded it as the event of the year. Dancing under the stars is magical. This dazzling party offering fabulous food, premier wines, auctions and live music by the Kicks Band is all for a great cause.

“Light Up the Night,” on Saturday, July 13, will raise funds for the aid and comfort of some of San Diego’s most disadvantaged foster, homeless, trafficked, abused, disabled and children of our Jr. Enlisted military families.

This unique 501(c)(3) organization is composed of all volunteers who proudly operate with virtually no overhead. All funds raised provide necessary and needed items for disadvantaged San Diego children.

Event tickets and information available at

