Armchair Travel – Cycling Through Japan: A Journey Through Kyoto and the Noto Peninsula – June 19

Join us for an exciting evening of virtual travel at the John D. Spreckels Center! On Wednesday, June 19, the Armchair Travel series presents “Cycling through Japan—Kyoto and the Noto Peninsula,” featuring two intrepid cyclists, Jeff and Francine Howard.

Jeff and Francine, professional bicycling tour guides, will share their unique experiences of exploring Japan on two wheels. Their presentation offers a captivating glimpse into Japan’s rich culture, mouth-watering cuisine, and warm-hearted people. Attendees will enjoy vivid images and engaging stories as the Howards recount their adventures through colorful city streets and breathtaking landscapes.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m., but doors open at 6 p.m. to allow guests to find their seats and enjoy light snacks before the presentation starts. To secure your spot, we recommend registering in advance. You can sign up online at Coronado CivicRec or by calling 619-522-7343. The cost in advance is $6 for residents, $8 for non-residents; and $8 at the door.

Don’t miss this chance to experience the beauty and charm of Japan from the comfort of the John D. Spreckels Center. We look forward to seeing you there!



