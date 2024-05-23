Taste All 19 Flavors Before National Donut Day (June 7) at The Dinky Donut Shack

National Donut Day will be celebrated on June 7, 2024, and in anticipation, Coronado’s Dinky Donut Shack, located at The Islander, is hosting an “Around the World in 19 Donuts” Challenge for a chance to win a $100 Blue Bridge Hospitality gift card.

For a chance to win, acquire a challenge postcard at the Dinky Donut Shack which features all of the donut flavors and try each flavor before National Donut Day (June 7). Once a flavor is tried, an employee will stamp the customer’s postcard on the corresponding donut flavor. Once all flavors have been stamped, submit your postcard with contact information as your raffle ticket.

If you have all 19 donut flavors stamped by June 7, you will receive:

A limited-time Dinky Donut Sticker A photo op as an ‘Honorary Dinky Donut Ambassador’ A raffle entry to win a $100 Blue Bridge Gift Card that can be used at any of Blue Bridge Hospitality’s restaurant concepts (including Little Frenchie, Stake Chophouse & Bar, Village Pizzeria, The Islander, MooTime Creamery, and Liberty Public Market).

Dinky Donut Shack, located at 1015 Orange Ave., is a unique and fun grab-and-go destination where you can satisfy your sweet tooth with delicious donuts (breakfast sandwiches and coffee available as well) while enjoying a relaxed, beachy atmosphere.





