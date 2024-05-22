Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Announcing Emerald Keepers Inaugural Membership Drive

Emerald Keepers, Coronado’s only local environmental nonprofit, is now offering memberships and invites the community to join the movement.

Emerald Keepers was founded in 2019 by a small group of action-oriented citizens who saw the need to increase awareness of local environmental issues and work to preserve and conserve Coronado’s unique ecosystems for future generations. With a goal to champion Coronado as a model city for sustainability and conservation, Emerald Keepers has grown rapidly over the past five years to become an environmental force. The grassroots organization is the impetus behind numerous environmental initiatives in Coronado:

• Installing three marine skimmers that ingest marine debris in the bay 24/7/365
• Building a robust high school internship program that develops student leaders
• Hosting two community environmental conferences
• Sponsoring two EK clubs and gardens at Coronado High School and Coronado Middle School
• Hosting a Community Fix-It Clinic
• Advocating for a reduction of single-use plastics in Coronado and funding for the cross-border sewage crisis
• Publishing educational pages and information in local news outlets
• Partnering with multiple organizations to bring the community Earth Friendly Home Fronts, an EV section at Motor Cars on MainStreet, environmental films at the Coronado Island Film Festival, and biannual Delta Beach cleanups with the Navy

Increasing levels of trash and pollution in our waterways and air threaten the well-being and health of residents, the economic success of our city, and our children’s future. Acting now is more important than ever. Join Emerald Keepers today to support and sustain our mission.

Visit EmeraldKeepers.org to learn more about membership levels and benefits. By becoming a member, you will honor Coronado’s past by helping to protect its future.

Membership bags are being delivered to all Charter Members.



