Catch the wellness wave at Safe Harbor Coronado’s First Annual May Mental Health & Wellness Fair on May 1, 2024, at the courtyard of Christ Church Day School.

Immerse yourself in a day of rejuvenation and relaxation, featuring yoga, reiki, acupressure, mindfulness activities, and more. Ride the wave of wellness with Sharp Hospital health screenings, Rady’s educational seminar, music, performances, and more. Join Safe Harbor from 1 to 5 p.m. and prioritize your mental wellness journey.

More Info Here