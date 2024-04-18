Green Ribbons for Earth-Friendly Home Fronts

In partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, Emerald Keepers is pleased to award 319 green ribbons to earth-friendly home fronts in the Village and Cays. Earth-friendly home fronts are designed and maintained to beautify homes and benefit the environment by conserving water, promoting biodiversity, and nurturing the soil. The full list of the 2024 earth-friendly home front winners is listed below.

TOP EARTH-FRIENDLY HOME FRONTS

Three homes were recognized as Coronado’s top earth-friendly home fronts for 2024 earning an additional green rosette.

GREEN RIBBON GUIDELINES

Concurrent with the Coronado Flower Show home front judging April 5 through April 7, over 40 volunteers recognized earth-friendly home fronts based on the following guidelines:

Majority native or low water plants . These plants are adapted to our coastal climate so need limited water and support local biodiversity of birds, bees, butterflies, and insects.

Limited to no lawn . Lawns are water intensive and high maintenance with limited benefit to soil or biodiversity.

Limited to no artificial grass . Artificial grass is non-recyclable plastic that damages the soil and harms living organisms.

Natural mulch covering soil . Mulches such as bark, rock, sand, or decomposed granite cover exposed soil to minimize weeds (and the need for weed killer) and retain moisture and nutrients to nourish plants.

Majority ground surface unpaved. Unpaved surfaces allow for water absorption to replenish the groundwater supply and minimize runoff into storm drains that pollute our local waterways.

In addition, all earth-friendly home fronts meet the Coronado Flower Show guidelines of obvious effort and curb appeal.

AVOID FAKE GRASS

A popular misconception is that fake grass is environmentally friendly because it requires less water. In reality, fake grass is a plastic pollutant that is harmful to the soil, biodiversity, and human health. As a result, fake grass should be avoided in earth-friendly home fronts. Homes with fake grass are ineligible for the top earth-friendly awards.

CASH BACK TO SWITCH

Residents interested in converting grass (front, back or side yard and sidewalk strip) to earth-friendly landscape can receive a cash-back rebate of over $1,100 from Coronado’s local water company, California American Water. Submit the rebate application before starting your earth-friendly landscaping project to ensure you qualify for the maximum rebate. More information can be found at amwater.com/caaw/conservation.

VISIT THE FLOWER SHOW

Visit Emerald Keepers’ booth at the Coronado Flower Show April 20 and 21 to learn more about earth-friendly homes and other environmental initiatives during Earth Month.

Full List of 2024 Earth-Friendly Homefront Green Ribbon Winners

*indicates home front was nominated for the top 3 earth-friendly home fronts

VILLAGE

ACACIA

130

ADELLA AVE

714, 752, 820, 825, 953, 999, 1000, 1027*

ADELLA LANE

527, 548

ALAMEDA BLVD

345, 525, 545, 611, 633*, 757, 820, 840, 1003*, 1030, 1040, 1100, 1110*, 1211, 1217, 1229

ALDER

111, 160

BALBOA AVE

610, 860

CABRILLO

840, 990*

CAJON

1624*

CAROB WAY

120, 130, 170

CHURCHILL PLACE

1115

CORONADO AVE

630, 651, 700, 860, 1050, 1130

COUNTRY CLUB LANE

471*, 741, 760, 801*, 841*, 901

GLORIETTA BLVD

350, 436, 526, 636, 716, 1000*, 1518, 1536*

GLORIETTA PLACE

306, 330

GUADALUPE

1624, 1630*

ISABELLA AVE

1003, 1021, 1030, 1034

LOMA AVE

1034*

MARGARITA AVE

627, 650, 692, 701, 735

MARIA PLACE

1510

MIGUEL

1634, 1720

OCEAN BLVD

609, 667

OLIVE AVE

800, 909-911, 964

ORANGE AVE

333, 450, 550, 729

PALM AVE

200*, 259*, 369, 500, 504, 534, 544, 545, 625

PARK PLACE

1010-1014

PINE STREET

1041*, 1101

POMONA AVE

538, 629, 821, 829, 901, 920

SAN LUIS REY

833, 837, 1720

SOLEDAD AVE

230, 240, 250

TOLITA AVE

712, 716, 733, 817

YNEZ PLACE

525

A AVENUE

216, 220, 226, 468, 617, 729, 825, 834, 874*, 952

B AVENUE

322, 400, 520, 535, 616, 645, 659, 920, 930, 964, 978

C AVENUE

212, 339, 465*, 609

D AVENUE

140, 254, 225, 358, 374, 375, 410, 441

E AVENUE

127, 145*, 225, 454, 460, 561, 735,1001,1061

F AVENUE

350, 369, 478, 720, 902, 1107

G AVENUE

125, 175*, 224, 421, 465, 516, 769, 858, 868, 929, 940*, 951, 968, 1041

H AVENUE

142, 250, 428, 460, 608, 614, 724, 75, 859

I AVENUE

134, 205, 250, 417, 431, 523*, 642, 645, 700, 743, 796, 825, 840, 955

J AVENUE

111, 260, 422, 523*, 530, 626, 649, 660*, 931*

1ST STREET

307*, 311, 605*, 715, 910

2ND STREET

1007, 1416

3RD STREET

1401

4TH STREET

811, 920, 1313, 1314

5TH STREET

401, 515, 601*, 612, 616, 626*, 1211, 1309, 1422, 1428

6TH STREET

201, 417, 1001, 1103, 1216, 1224,1603*, 1607

7TH STREET

321, 616

8TH STREET

626, 1310, 1314

9TH STREET

420*, 1115, 1117, 1119, 1215

10TH STREET

511, 805, 1325

CORONADO SHORES

1710 La Playa

1770 Las Flores

1810 El Encanto

CAYS

JAMAICA VILLAGE

Ginger Tree Lane

9*, 19

Half Moon Bend

24, 28, 74, 76

Jamaica Village Road

15*

GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE

Admiralty Cross

54

Green Turtle Road

45

The Point

24

Sandpiper Strand

14

Sixpence

3, 14, 15

BAHAMA VILLAGE

Bahama Bend

5, 17*

Catspaw Cape

24, 32, 67*, 69*, 77

TRINIDAD

Trinidad Bend

82

Port of Spain

17, 19, 82, 85, 89

BLUE ANCHOR CAY

Blue Anchor Cay Road

9, 12, 17, 23*, 36, 37

Buccaneer Way

3, 5, 19, 28

Spinnaker Way

30, 31, 34, 35, 36, 47, 53, 58

PORT ROYALE

Aruba Bend

20, 41, 55, 61

Bridgetown Bend

2, 24

Port Royale Road

35, 48

St. Christoper Lane

10, 15, 23

MARDI GRAS

Delaport Court

31

Delaport Way

37, 63

Mardi Gras Court

40, 44, 48

Mardi Gras Road

22, 28

Tuna Puna

29, 63, 86, 88, 97

A custom map of the 2024 nominees for top earth-friendly home fronts is available on Google Maps.





