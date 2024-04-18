Green Ribbons for Earth-Friendly Home Fronts

In partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, Emerald Keepers is pleased to award 319 green ribbons to earth-friendly home fronts in the Village and Cays. Earth-friendly home fronts are designed and maintained to beautify homes and benefit the environment by conserving water, promoting biodiversity, and nurturing the soil. The full list of the 2024 earth-friendly home front winners is listed below.
TOP EARTH-FRIENDLY HOME FRONTS
Three homes were recognized as Coronado’s top earth-friendly home fronts for 2024 earning an additional green rosette.
GREEN RIBBON GUIDELINES
Concurrent with the Coronado Flower Show home front judging April 5 through April 7, over 40 volunteers recognized earth-friendly home fronts based on the following guidelines:
- Majority native or low water plants. These plants are adapted to our coastal climate so need limited water and support local biodiversity of birds, bees, butterflies, and insects.
- Limited to no lawn. Lawns are water intensive and high maintenance with limited benefit to soil or biodiversity.
- Limited to no artificial grass. Artificial grass is non-recyclable plastic that damages the soil and harms living organisms.
- Natural mulch covering soil. Mulches such as bark, rock, sand, or decomposed granite cover exposed soil to minimize weeds (and the need for weed killer) and retain moisture and nutrients to nourish plants.
- Majority ground surface unpaved. Unpaved surfaces allow for water absorption to replenish the groundwater supply and minimize runoff into storm drains that pollute our local waterways.
In addition, all earth-friendly home fronts meet the Coronado Flower Show guidelines of obvious effort and curb appeal.
AVOID FAKE GRASS
A popular misconception is that fake grass is environmentally friendly because it requires less water. In reality, fake grass is a plastic pollutant that is harmful to the soil, biodiversity, and human health. As a result, fake grass should be avoided in earth-friendly home fronts. Homes with fake grass are ineligible for the top earth-friendly awards.
CASH BACK TO SWITCH
Residents interested in converting grass (front, back or side yard and sidewalk strip) to earth-friendly landscape can receive a cash-back rebate of over $1,100 from Coronado’s local water company, California American Water. Submit the rebate application before starting your earth-friendly landscaping project to ensure you qualify for the maximum rebate. More information can be found at amwater.com/caaw/conservation.
VISIT THE FLOWER SHOW
Visit Emerald Keepers’ booth at the Coronado Flower Show April 20 and 21 to learn more about earth-friendly homes and other environmental initiatives during Earth Month.
Full List of 2024 Earth-Friendly Homefront Green Ribbon Winners
*indicates home front was nominated for the top 3 earth-friendly home fronts
VILLAGE
ACACIA
130
ADELLA AVE
714, 752, 820, 825, 953, 999, 1000, 1027*
ADELLA LANE
527, 548
ALAMEDA BLVD
345, 525, 545, 611, 633*, 757, 820, 840, 1003*, 1030, 1040, 1100, 1110*, 1211, 1217, 1229
ALDER
111, 160
BALBOA AVE
610, 860
CABRILLO
840, 990*
CAJON
1624*
CAROB WAY
120, 130, 170
CHURCHILL PLACE
1115
CORONADO AVE
630, 651, 700, 860, 1050, 1130
COUNTRY CLUB LANE
471*, 741, 760, 801*, 841*, 901
GLORIETTA BLVD
350, 436, 526, 636, 716, 1000*, 1518, 1536*
GLORIETTA PLACE
306, 330
GUADALUPE
1624, 1630*
ISABELLA AVE
1003, 1021, 1030, 1034
LOMA AVE
1034*
MARGARITA AVE
627, 650, 692, 701, 735
MARIA PLACE
1510
MIGUEL
1634, 1720
OCEAN BLVD
609, 667
OLIVE AVE
800, 909-911, 964
ORANGE AVE
333, 450, 550, 729
PALM AVE
200*, 259*, 369, 500, 504, 534, 544, 545, 625
PARK PLACE
1010-1014
PINE STREET
1041*, 1101
POMONA AVE
538, 629, 821, 829, 901, 920
SAN LUIS REY
833, 837, 1720
SOLEDAD AVE
230, 240, 250
TOLITA AVE
712, 716, 733, 817
YNEZ PLACE
525
A AVENUE
216, 220, 226, 468, 617, 729, 825, 834, 874*, 952
B AVENUE
322, 400, 520, 535, 616, 645, 659, 920, 930, 964, 978
C AVENUE
212, 339, 465*, 609
D AVENUE
140, 254, 225, 358, 374, 375, 410, 441
E AVENUE
127, 145*, 225, 454, 460, 561, 735,1001,1061
F AVENUE
350, 369, 478, 720, 902, 1107
G AVENUE
125, 175*, 224, 421, 465, 516, 769, 858, 868, 929, 940*, 951, 968, 1041
H AVENUE
142, 250, 428, 460, 608, 614, 724, 75, 859
I AVENUE
134, 205, 250, 417, 431, 523*, 642, 645, 700, 743, 796, 825, 840, 955
J AVENUE
111, 260, 422, 523*, 530, 626, 649, 660*, 931*
1ST STREET
307*, 311, 605*, 715, 910
2ND STREET
1007, 1416
3RD STREET
1401
4TH STREET
811, 920, 1313, 1314
5TH STREET
401, 515, 601*, 612, 616, 626*, 1211, 1309, 1422, 1428
6TH STREET
201, 417, 1001, 1103, 1216, 1224,1603*, 1607
7TH STREET
321, 616
8TH STREET
626, 1310, 1314
9TH STREET
420*, 1115, 1117, 1119, 1215
10TH STREET
511, 805, 1325
CORONADO SHORES
1710 La Playa
1770 Las Flores
1810 El Encanto
CAYS
JAMAICA VILLAGE
Ginger Tree Lane
9*, 19
Half Moon Bend
24, 28, 74, 76
Jamaica Village Road
15*
GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE
Admiralty Cross
54
Green Turtle Road
45
The Point
24
Sandpiper Strand
14
Sixpence
3, 14, 15
BAHAMA VILLAGE
Bahama Bend
5, 17*
Catspaw Cape
24, 32, 67*, 69*, 77
TRINIDAD
Trinidad Bend
82
Port of Spain
17, 19, 82, 85, 89
BLUE ANCHOR CAY
Blue Anchor Cay Road
9, 12, 17, 23*, 36, 37
Buccaneer Way
3, 5, 19, 28
Spinnaker Way
30, 31, 34, 35, 36, 47, 53, 58
PORT ROYALE
Aruba Bend
20, 41, 55, 61
Bridgetown Bend
2, 24
Port Royale Road
35, 48
St. Christoper Lane
10, 15, 23
MARDI GRAS
Delaport Court
31
Delaport Way
37, 63
Mardi Gras Court
40, 44, 48
Mardi Gras Road
22, 28
Tuna Puna
29, 63, 86, 88, 97
A custom map of the 2024 nominees for top earth-friendly home fronts is available on Google Maps.