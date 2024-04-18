Thursday, April 18, 2024
Community News

Green Ribbons for Earth-Friendly Home Fronts

3 min.
Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepers

Green ribbon awarded to earth-friendly home frontsIn partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, Emerald Keepers is pleased to award 319 green ribbons to earth-friendly home fronts in the Village and Cays. Earth-friendly home fronts are designed and maintained to beautify homes and benefit the environment by conserving water, promoting biodiversity, and nurturing the soil. The full list of the 2024 earth-friendly home front winners is listed below.

TOP EARTH-FRIENDLY HOME FRONTS

Three homes were recognized as Coronado’s top earth-friendly home fronts for 2024 earning an additional green rosette.

GREEN RIBBON GUIDELINES
Concurrent with the Coronado Flower Show home front judging April 5 through April 7, over 40 volunteers recognized earth-friendly home fronts based on the following guidelines:

  • Majority native or low water plants. These plants are adapted to our coastal climate so need limited water and support local biodiversity of birds, bees, butterflies, and insects.
  • Limited to no lawn. Lawns are water intensive and high maintenance with limited benefit to soil or biodiversity.
  • Limited to no artificial grass. Artificial grass is non-recyclable plastic that damages the soil and harms living organisms.
  • Natural mulch covering soil. Mulches such as bark, rock, sand, or decomposed granite cover exposed soil to minimize weeds (and the need for weed killer) and retain moisture and nutrients to nourish plants.
  • Majority ground surface unpaved. Unpaved surfaces allow for water absorption to replenish the groundwater supply and minimize runoff into storm drains that pollute our local waterways.

In addition, all earth-friendly home fronts meet the Coronado Flower Show guidelines of obvious effort and curb appeal.

AVOID FAKE GRASS
A popular misconception is that fake grass is environmentally friendly because it requires less water. In reality, fake grass is a plastic pollutant that is harmful to the soil, biodiversity, and human health. As a result, fake grass should be avoided in earth-friendly home fronts. Homes with fake grass are ineligible for the top earth-friendly awards.

CASH BACK TO SWITCH 
Residents interested in converting grass (front, back or side yard and sidewalk strip) to earth-friendly landscape can receive a cash-back rebate of over $1,100 from Coronado’s local water company, California American Water. Submit the rebate application before starting your earth-friendly landscaping project to ensure you qualify for the maximum rebate. More information can be found at amwater.com/caaw/conservation.

VISIT THE FLOWER SHOW
Visit Emerald Keepers’ booth at the Coronado Flower Show April 20 and 21 to learn more about earth-friendly homes and other environmental initiatives during Earth Month.

Full List of 2024 Earth-Friendly Homefront Green Ribbon Winners

*indicates home front was nominated for the top 3 earth-friendly home fronts

VILLAGE

ACACIA
130

ADELLA AVE
714, 752, 820, 825, 953, 999, 1000, 1027*

ADELLA LANE
527, 548

ALAMEDA BLVD
345, 525, 545, 611, 633*, 757, 820, 840, 1003*, 1030, 1040, 1100, 1110*, 1211, 1217, 1229

ALDER
111, 160

BALBOA AVE
610, 860

CABRILLO
840, 990*

CAJON
1624*

CAROB WAY
120, 130, 170

CHURCHILL PLACE
1115

CORONADO AVE
630, 651, 700, 860, 1050, 1130

COUNTRY CLUB LANE
471*, 741, 760, 801*, 841*, 901

GLORIETTA BLVD
350, 436, 526, 636, 716, 1000*, 1518, 1536*

GLORIETTA PLACE
306, 330

GUADALUPE
1624, 1630*

ISABELLA AVE
1003, 1021, 1030, 1034

LOMA AVE
1034*

MARGARITA AVE
627, 650, 692, 701, 735

MARIA PLACE
1510

MIGUEL
1634, 1720

OCEAN BLVD
609, 667

OLIVE AVE
800, 909-911, 964

ORANGE AVE
333, 450, 550, 729

PALM AVE
200*, 259*, 369, 500, 504, 534, 544, 545, 625

PARK PLACE
1010-1014

PINE STREET
1041*, 1101

POMONA AVE
538, 629, 821, 829, 901, 920

SAN LUIS REY
833, 837, 1720

SOLEDAD AVE
230, 240, 250

TOLITA AVE
712, 716, 733, 817

YNEZ PLACE
525

A AVENUE
216, 220, 226, 468, 617, 729, 825, 834, 874*, 952

B AVENUE
322, 400, 520, 535, 616, 645, 659, 920, 930, 964, 978

C AVENUE
212, 339, 465*, 609

D AVENUE
140, 254, 225, 358, 374, 375, 410, 441

E AVENUE
127, 145*, 225, 454, 460, 561, 735,1001,1061

F AVENUE
350, 369, 478, 720, 902, 1107

G AVENUE
125, 175*, 224, 421, 465, 516, 769, 858, 868, 929, 940*, 951, 968, 1041

H AVENUE
142, 250, 428, 460, 608, 614, 724, 75, 859

I AVENUE
134, 205, 250, 417, 431, 523*, 642, 645, 700, 743, 796, 825, 840, 955

J AVENUE
111, 260, 422, 523*, 530, 626, 649, 660*, 931*

1ST STREET
307*, 311, 605*, 715, 910

2ND STREET
1007, 1416

3RD STREET
1401

4TH STREET
811, 920, 1313, 1314

5TH STREET
401, 515, 601*, 612, 616, 626*, 1211, 1309, 1422, 1428

6TH STREET
201, 417, 1001, 1103, 1216, 1224,1603*, 1607

7TH STREET
321, 616

8TH STREET
626, 1310, 1314

9TH STREET
420*, 1115, 1117, 1119, 1215

10TH STREET
511, 805, 1325

CORONADO SHORES
1710 La Playa
1770 Las Flores
1810 El Encanto

CAYS

JAMAICA VILLAGE
Ginger Tree Lane
9*, 19

Half Moon Bend
24, 28, 74, 76

Jamaica Village Road
15*

GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE
Admiralty Cross
54

Green Turtle Road
45

The Point
24

Sandpiper Strand
14

Sixpence
3, 14, 15

BAHAMA VILLAGE
Bahama Bend
5, 17*

Catspaw Cape
24, 32, 67*, 69*, 77

TRINIDAD
Trinidad Bend
82

Port of Spain
17, 19, 82, 85, 89

BLUE ANCHOR CAY
Blue Anchor Cay Road
9, 12, 17, 23*, 36, 37

Buccaneer Way
3, 5, 19, 28

Spinnaker Way
30, 31, 34, 35, 36, 47, 53, 58

PORT ROYALE
Aruba Bend
20, 41, 55, 61

Bridgetown Bend
2, 24

Port Royale Road
35, 48

St. Christoper Lane
10, 15, 23

MARDI GRAS
Delaport Court
31

Delaport Way
37, 63

Mardi Gras Court
40, 44, 48

Mardi Gras Road
22, 28

Tuna Puna
29, 63, 86, 88, 97

A custom map of the 2024 nominees for top earth-friendly home fronts is available on Google Maps.



Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

May is Mental Wellness Month – Find Related Events

Community News

Safe Harbor Coronado May Mental Wellness Fair – May 1

Community News

Attend a Library Winn Room Renovations Subcommittee Meeting – Apr. 24

Community News

Unleashing Musical Brilliance: Coronado Arts Academy and CoSA Foundation Forge Partnership for Summer Music Camps

Community News

Coronado Resident’s Matching Donations Will Make a Critical Difference for Magnolia Project

Community News

Home Front Garden Walk with Live Plein Air Painting – Apr. 20

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Mar. 21-27, 2024

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Mar. 14-20, 2024

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Mar. 7-13, 2024

Community News

Coronado Crops: New Intern Program Helps Those In Need

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Feb. 29-Mar. 6, 2024

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Feb. 22-28, 2024

More Local News

In A Compromise, City Council Scales Back New Restrictions on Beach Fires

City of Coronado

Polluted Tijuana River Named Nation’s 9th Most Endangered

News

Coronado Resident’s Matching Donations Will Make a Critical Difference for Magnolia Project

Community News

ClassPass in Coronado – Flexibility and Multiple Options to Improve Your Health

Business

‘This Isn’t Working’: SANDAG Leaders Call for Affordable Housing Allocation Reform

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

In A Compromise, City Council Scales Back New Restrictions on Beach...