Attend a Library Winn Room Renovations Subcommittee Meeting – Apr. 24

The Winn Room at the Coronado Library is an important meeting and event space that is heavily used by many community organizations and residents throughout the year. Since its construction in 1973, the Winn Room has experienced only minor updates over the decades and is in need of additional repairs. The Winn Room City Council Subcommittee is engaging the public in discussions on potential renovations to the Winn Room and invites the community to provide their input at the meetings in person or via email at [email protected].

The public’s next opportunity to provide feedback is Wed., April 24, 2024 in the City Hall Council Chamber at 3 p.m.

