Free Coronado Kids Pickleball event on Sunday, April 21, from 1 to 2:30 pm

Open to all skill levels, this fun-filled session is designed for kids aged eight to 16. It is FREE for Coronado residents ($10 for non-residents).

Participants will be grouped by skill level to learn the basics of pickleball, with paddles provided. Don’t miss this chance for your kids to dive into the exciting world of pickleball!

Sign up through your Impact Activities account. All players must be registered to attend.